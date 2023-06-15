New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Structural Glazing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466533/?utm_source=GNW

The global silicone structural glazing market is expected to grow from $36.07 billion in 2022 to $39.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The silicone structural glazing market is expected to reach $53.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The silicone structural glazing market consists of sales of structural building, glass, architectural silicone sealant, suitable spacers, fixing blocks, and gaskets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Structural silicone glazing (SSG) refers to a type of curtain walling system that uses silicone sealants to connect ceramics, glass, metallic material, or plastic panels to the supporting frame components via an exterior adhesive junction.The use of structural silicone glazing techniques improves sound and heat retention.



It often serves as a contemporary alternative to curtain walling, enabling effortless designs with a frameless appearance.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the silicone structural glazing market in 2022. The regions covered in silicone structural glazing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of silicon structural glazing are four-sided structural, two-sided structural, total vision systems, and others.Four-sided structural glazing refers to a glazing system in which the glass panels are joined on all four sides.



It is made up of different materials such as glass, metals, and others, used for various applications such as commercial applications, public applications, and residential applications.



The growing demand for the building and construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the silicone structural glazing market going forward.Construction is installing and assembling project equipment and materials on-site under authorized construction specifications.



The silicon structural glazing system shields the structure from the external elements and maintains the curtain wall, which transmits wind loads to the design. For instance, in June 2021, according to the Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa, a New Zealand-based government data agency, building activities increased by 3.7% in March 2021. Further, in 2021, residential activities rose 4.3% compared to 2020. Additionally, in February 2023, according to US Census Bureau, the value of construction activities increased from $1,626.4 billion in 2021 to $1,792.9 billion in 2022 with a growth rate of 10.2%. Therefore, the growing demand for the building and construction industry is driving the growth of the silicone structural glazing market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the silicone structural glazing market.Major companies operating in the silicone structural glazing market are developing product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, YKK AP America Inc., a US-based technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial facade systems and residential doors and windows, launched YWW 60 XT Window Wall. The YWW 60 XT window wall was developed to complete YKK AP’s extensive array of window wall systems. The YWW 60 XT provides various options, including pre-glazed or field-glazed, inside or externally glazed, captured, 2, 3, or 4-sided structural silicone glazing (SSG) combinations, and dual-finish capacity, to support a wide range of creative architectural designs and applications. The unique feature of this product is its improved thermal performance, enhanced by 40 mm polyamide iso-struts, increased structural load capacity, and up to 12-foot mullion span.



In April 2022, Recticel Group, a Belgium-based manufacturer of polyurethane-based products, acquired Trimo for $179.87 million. With this acquisition, Trimo signifies another additional milestone in Recticel’s planned portfolio reorientation to become a pure insulation player, along with a development strategy for the company’s geographical presence across central and southern European markets. Trimo Group is a Slovenia-based company that offers unique solutions for steel structures, facades, structural silicone glazing systems, roofing materials, containers, sound, and insulating systems.



The countries covered in the silicone structural glazing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



