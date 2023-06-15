New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466525/?utm_source=GNW

, Kraft Foods Inc., Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg, The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, Topps Company Inc., Simply Gum Inc., and Nestlé S.A.



The global sugar-free chewing gum market is expected to grow from $11.22 billion in 2022 to $12.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The sugar-free chewing gum market is expected to reach $15.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The sugar-free chewing gum market consists of sales of sugar-free candies, and sugar-free choclates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sugar-free chewing gum is a type of chewing gum that does not contain sugar or uses a sugar substitute such as aspartame, sorbitol, xylitol, or stevia. These sugar substitutes provide a sweet taste to the gum without increasing the amount of sugar or calories.



North America was the largest region in the sugar-free chewing gum market in 2022. The regions covered in sugar-free chewing gum report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of sugar-free chewing gum are tooth protection gum, quit-smoking gum, weight loss gum, and others.Bubble Gum is a flavoring agent that imparts a sweet and fruity taste that reminds consumers of that classic bubble gum taste.



The various flavors include spearmint, peppermint, bubble gum, and others, which are distributed through various distribution channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience or grocery stores, online retail stores, and others.



The rising diabetic population is expected to propel the growth of the sugar-free chewing gum market going forward.Diabetes is a chronic health condition characterized by high blood glucose levels due to the body’s inability to produce or properly use insulin.



Sugar-free gums strengthen enamel, reduce tooth sensitivity, and are very much helpful for diabetes patients who have to monitor sugar intake, seek sugar-free options, and are concerned about their oral health.For instance, in 2021, according to International Diabetes Federation, an international association, diabetes atlas 10th edition report, diabetes affects 537 million individuals worldwide.



This figure is expected to reach 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the rising diabetic population will drive the sugar-free chewing gum market.



Product innovations are a popular trend in the sugar-free chewing gum market.Major companies operating in the sugar-free chewing gum focus on product innovation, including introducing new flavors, longer-lasting functional ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging to reinforce their position in the market.



For Instance, in January 2022, Sweet Victory, an Israel-based chewing gum company, launched chewing gum for youngsters manufactured from botanical-infused products because of its well-known metabolic impact. The unique chewy substance starts working in two minutes by blocking sugar receptors on the tongue, and the effect can last up to two hours.



In December 2021, Humble Group, a Sweden-based personal care product company, acquired True Gum for $38.7 million. This acquisition gives Humble a strategic advantage in the competitive, sustainable consumer goods market. True Gum is a Denmark-based chewing gum company that produces sugar-free gums, and vegan and biodegradable chewing gum made from plant-based ingredients and without plastic.



The countries covered in the sugar-free chewing gum market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sugar-free chewing gum market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sugar-free chewing gum market statistics, including sugar-free chewing gum industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sugar-free chewing gum market share, detailed sugar-free chewing gum market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sugar-free chewing gum industry. This sugar-free chewing gum market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466525/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________