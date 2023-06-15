New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Processed Eggs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466522/?utm_source=GNW

, Pulviver SPRL, Egg Solutions, Shepherd Eggs, OVOBEST egg GmbH u. Co. KG, and Griffiths Family Foods.



The global processed eggs market is expected to grow from $26.68 billion in 2022 to $28.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The processed eggs market is expected to reach $33.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The processed eggs market consists of sales of precooked fried eggs, precooked scrambled eggs, omelets, and other related products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Processed eggs are shell eggs that have been broken and pasteurized using specific machinery.They are further processed and packaged as liquids, frozen, or dried products.



The commercial food sector and the restaurant industry extensively use processed eggs.



North America was the largest region in the processed eggs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in processed eggs report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of processed eggs are dried egg products, liquid egg products, and frozen egg products.Dried egg products refer to egg products that have been dehydrated and reduced to a fine powder with a consistency close to powdered milk.



They are used for various applications including bakery and confectionery, food processing, dairy production, ready-to-eat, soups and sauces, and others, which are used by raw material suppliers, manufacturers and suppliers, traders, distributors and retailers, food and beverage manufacturers, and others.



The growing demand for processed eggs is expected to boost the growth of the processed eggs market going forward.An egg is a hard-shelled reproductive body produced by a bird or domestic chicken that is used as food in addition to a primary component for baked goods.



Processed eggs refer to products made from eggs or egg mixes.These processed egg products are pasteurized to kill salmonella and other pathogens, making them a safer alternative to fresh eggs and providing excellent protein sources.



Hence, the growing demand for an egg will boost the need for the processed egg market. For instance, in April 2022, according to statistics published by Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, a UK government department, the number of eggs purchased by UK egg processors totalled 1,113 thousand cases (equivalent to 24.4 thousand tonnes) in Q3 2021, a 22% rise over the same period in 2020 and a return to pre-2020 levels. In Q3 2021, liquid eggs accounted for 72% of total output; compared to the same quarter of 2020, total output increased by 19% in Q3 2021. Additionally, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency, the production of eggs in 2020 reached 839 million of dozens from 822 million of dozens. Therefore, the growing demand for processed eggs is driving the growth of the processed eggs market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the processed eggs market.Major companies operating in the processed eggs market are focusing on developing new products.



For instance, in October 2022, Jimmy Dean Brand, a US-based protein breakfast brand, launched Egg Bites.These egg bites are odd as they provide 17g of protein and are ready to eat in just a few minutes, making the morning ritual easier and more delicious.



The fully cooked bites include fluffy whole eggs, premium Jimmy Dean Sausage or Bacon, and real cheese baked in a single skillet for a warm, simple meal at home or on the road.Jimmy Dean Egg Bites come in two varieties: Meat Lovers, Sausage, and Three Cheese.



Each 4-ounce box contains two egg bits.



In May 2021, Cooper Farms Inc., a US-based food production company, acquired CW EGG LLC. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of CW Egg and its egg processing facilities is expected to be a good fit for Cooper, given that both parties want to bring liquid egg processing under the Cooper Farms umbrella eventually. CW EGG LLC. is a US-based poultry and egg processing plant operator catering to the food businesses.



The countries covered in the processed eggs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The processed eggs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides processed eggs market statistics, including the processed eggs industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a processed eggs market share, detailed processed eggs market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the processed eggs industry. This processed eggs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________