OrdiChains began its internal testing of the cross-chain bridge for its planned launch next week

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrdiChains is pleased to announce that the cross-chain bridge part has entered the internal testing stage. The first BRC20 cross-chain bridge function will be launched next week.





About OrdiChains

OrdiChains is the first cross-chain protocol that supports BRC20 tokens, bringing BRC20 tokens into the Ethereum ecosystem. It aims to enhance the BRC20 token ecosystem by incorporating decentralized finance (DeFi) attributes such as DEX, lending, farming, on-chain contracts, and algorithmic stablecoins. OrdiChains aims to increase the capital utilization of BRC20 tokens, address transparency issues in centralized exchanges, and provide wings for the growth of the BRC20 ecosystem.





Goal of OrdiChains

To maximize BRC20 usage, bring transparency to centralized exchanges, and supercharge the BRC20 ecosystem. We're attracting numerous players to the BTC ecosystem, boosting infrastructure for OrdiChains' prosperity.







Core Features and Services Provided by OrdiChains Cross-Chain Bridge

- Reliable Off-Chain Data Transmission

OrdiChains cross-chain bridge ensures reliable transmission of data between different blockchains, guaranteeing data integrity and accuracy.

- Data Transformation and Mapping

OrdiChains cross-chain bridge is capable of converting data from different blockchains into a format acceptable by the target chain and performs data mapping to maintain consistency.

- Data Subscribing and Utilization

Users and applications can subscribe to and utilize data from other chains on the target chain, enabling cross-chain data sharing and interoperability.

Security and Privacy Measures Implemented by OrdiChains Cross-Chain Bridge:

- Data Validation and Identity Verification

OrdiChains cross-chain bridge validates the collected data and verifies the identities of validators to ensure the reliability and authenticity of the data.

- Encryption and Privacy Protection

OrdiChains cross-chain bridge utilizes encryption algorithms and privacy protection techniques to secure the transmission and storage of data, preventing data leakage and tampering.

- Security Auditing and Monitoring

The code and protocol of OrdiChains cross-chain bridge undergo security auditing, and monitoring mechanisms are implemented to promptly detect and address potential security threats.





OrdiChains.com will be launched at 14:00 HKT on June 16.

