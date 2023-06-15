Centric Consulting Announces Larry English as CEO

DAYTON, OH, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced today that company president and co-founder, Larry English, has been named CEO, succeeding Dave Rosevelt, who will retire as CEO this year and transition into a strategic advisory role.

Rosevelt, English and fellow co-founder Eric Van Luven founded Centric Consulting in 1999. Under their leadership, Centric has grown to approximately 1,400 employees across the US and India, helping clients solve their biggest business and technology problems.

“What I’m most proud of is that we stayed true to our goal of creating an exceptional culture for our employees and clients,” said Rosevelt. “Now that the time has come for me to pass the torch, I feel good knowing the company is in great hands, and Larry will continue the work we started together.”

Rosevelt decided to retire after nearly 35 years in consulting. As a pivotal leader in building Centric’s foundation, he leaves his mark having created one of the best workplaces in the industry, recognized by Forbes, Fast Company, Glassdoor and many more over the years.

“Dave redefined consulting when he started Centric with the vision to balance work and life, focusing on client and employee happiness. He has been instrumental in keeping this mission the beating heart of our culture, and we will continue to foster this mindset into the future,” said English.

English, a prominent thought leader, is an expert in remote work, the future of work, leadership and innovation. He is the author of “Office Optional: How to Build a Connected Culture With Virtual Teams,” a roadmap to virtual work success. The book draws on his insights from leading Centric, which has been remote-first since its founding. English is a frequent industry speaker and author, penning a monthly column for Forbes about leadership strategy.

“As CEO, I am excited to grow Centric in new markets across the US while staying true to our core values of providing unmatched experiences to employees and clients alike,” said English.

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, AI strategy, technology implementation and adoption.

Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business.

In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,400 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

