Label Printing Global Market Report 2023

The global label printing market is expected to grow from $43.22 billion in 2022 to $46.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The label printing market is expected to reach $59.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The label printing market includes revenues earned by entities by printing box labels, shipping labels, product labels, inventory labels, ingredient labels, food labels, brand labels, grade labels, descriptive labels, and informative labels.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Label printing refers to the process of producing labels with information, graphics and images on them that provide information such as product name, description, price, barcode, or other relevant data.



North America was the largest region in the label printing market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main label printing types are branding labels, weatherproof labels, equipment asset labels, warning or security labels, and other labels.Branding labels refer to the labels or tags that are attached to a product or packaging to display the brand name or logo of the company.



The various raw materials are plastic or polymer labels, and metal labels that are permanent, repositionable, and removable. The various mechanisms are pressure sensitive labeling, glue applied labeling, heat transfer, and others used in consumer durables, transportation and logistics, automotive, and other end use.



The growth in e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the label printing market going forward.E-commerce refers to buying and selling goods or services over the Internet through electronic means, such as websites, mobile apps, or online marketplaces.



The growth in e-commerce has resulted from increasing internet and mobile device usage, improvements in website design and user experience, greater availability of online payment options, and the convenience of being able to shop or conduct transactions from anywhere at any time.Label printing helps growth in e-commerce by providing product labeling, shipping, and handling labels, inventory management, and order tracking and fulfilment.



For instance, in February 2023, according to Digital Commerce 360, a US-based e-commerce intelligence portal, in 2022, e-commerce sales have increased by 7.7%, and US e-commerce sales reached $1.03 trillion in 2022, passing the bar of $1 trillion for the first time. Therefore, the growth of e-commerce is driving the growth of the label printing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the label printing market.Companies operating in the label printing market are adopting new technologies, such as digital and inkjet printing, to sustain their position in the market.



Digital printing is a printing method that involves printing digital images directly onto various media, including paper, plastics, textiles, and metals, using digital printing presses or specialized printers.Whereas inkjet printing is a kind of digital printing that uses inkjet technology to print images onto a variety of media.



Inkjet printers use small droplets of ink that are sprayed onto the printing surface to create the image.For instance, in August 2022, Gallus Holding AG, a Switzerland-based label printing manufacturer, launched the Gallus One press for digital label printing, which is a hybrid inline printing machine.



This press is 340 mm wide and a roll-to-roll UV inkjet digital inline label press which can run at a maximum speed of 70 meters per minute or 1,200 dpi in four colors and white. This press also provides complimentary service within a traditional analog operation and automation features for efficiency in digital printing.



In March 2021, Fort Dearborn, a US-based supplier of decorative labels, acquired Hammer Packaging Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broaden, diversified, and enriched the product offerings of Fort Dearborn by adding in-mold, cut, and stack, roll-fed, pressure-sensitive, shrink and stretch sleeve labels.



Hammer Packaging Corporation is a US-based printing company offering brand-label products.



The countries covered in the label printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



