B.R. Alexander Joins World Insurance

Iselin, NJ, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISELIN, NJ - World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of B. R. Alexander & Company, Inc. (“B.R. Alexander”) of Boston, MA on May 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

B. R. Alexander was founded in 1937. The agency provides a wide range of commercial and personal insurance in 25 states, with the majority of customers located in Massachusetts and the broader New England area. B.R. Alexander works with companies in a broad range of industries, including real estate, commercial marine, educational, financial and medical institutions, as well as non-profits.

“I’d like to welcome B.R. Alexander to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They have a long history and an exceptional reputation, and I know they will continue to do well as a part of World.”

“We are thrilled to be joining World,” says Dean H. Steeger, President, B.R. Alexander. “We look forward to providing our clients with additional products and services that meet their insurance needs.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and OPTIS Partners advised World. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and SicaFletcher advised B.R. Alexander. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

