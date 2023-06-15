Patients with Moderate-to-Severe SLE are Increasingly Being Treated with Biologic Therapies Such as GSK’s Benlysta and AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients present significant challenges in management, given the complexity of the condition and few effective treatment options available. However, recently approved lupus therapies and a robust pipeline offer new hope for treating this heterogenous disease.

According to the third annual RealWorld Dynamix™ SLE (US) research – which examined 1,011 moderate-to-severe SLE patient charts collected in collaboration with 297 US rheumatologists – major shifts in the treatment of moderate-to-severe SLE are underway.

The use of biologic agents has nearly doubled since 2021. Year-over-year, GSK’s Benlysta saw massive gains with rheumatologists pointing to the long-standing safety profile, perceptions of efficacy, the desire to reduce the dose of steroids, and the indication in lupus nephritis as the most influential drivers for the brand. AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo – a relative newcomer in the space – also saw gains but significantly trails market leader, Benlysta, and was frequently selected in patients with “bad skin disease.” Use of off-label rituximab declined for the second year in a row.

The study, which paints a real-world picture of patients with moderate-to-severe SLE, provides deep insight into not only treatment patterns for these patients, but evaluates their presentation at referral, priorities for patient care, assesses the presence and severity of other SLE manifestations, patient-reported symptoms, and future intentions with regard to treatment with biologic agents for those who are still bio-naïve.

These shifting treatment patterns will almost certainly alter the market for incoming pipeline agents such as Biogen/UCB’s dapirolizumab pegol, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), and AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib), a JAK inhibitor recently moved into Phase III for SLE, as new agents seek to steal share from established biologics and/or address unmet needs which remain amongst the patient population.

It remains to be seen whether these U.S. biologic trends will also be observed in the EU, particularly given the new European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) guidelines which, at a high level, recommend more use of biologics to enable less use of steroids.



Last year, Spherix expanded their research capabilities offered in SLE with the addition of RealWorld Dynamix™ SLE (EU), capturing patient-level data from this rapidly evolving landscape. The 2023 SLE EU chart audit will be published later this year.

About RealWorld Dynamix™:

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits.

