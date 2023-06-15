New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beer Packaging Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466489/?utm_source=GNW

The global beer packaging market is expected to grow from $9.32 billion in 2022 to $9.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The beer packaging market is expected to reach $11.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The beer packaging market consists of sales of beer growlers, beer bombers, six-pack holders, and shrink wrap.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Beer packaging refers to the materials and containers used to store and transport beer from the brewery to the consumer. Beer packaging comes in a wide variety of packages of different sizes, shapes, and materials and it is used to provide an additional layer to the beer to avoid physical and chemical changes in beer forming barriers to external environmental factors.



North America was the largest region in the beer packaging market in 2022. The regions covered in beer packaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of beer packaging are bottle, keg, and can.A bottle is a container with a narrow neck and a mouth that can be closed with a cap, cork, or stopper.



It is used for beer packaging by preserving its quality, aesthetic appeal, eco-friendliness, branding opportunities, and convenience. These are prepared with various packaging materials including glass, metal, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the form of 12-pack, 4-pack, and 6-pack.



Increasing consumption of beer is expected to propel the growth of the beer packaging market going forward.Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is produced by brewing and fermenting grains, typically malted barley, then flavoring it with hops and other ingredients to give it a mildly bitter flavor.



As beer is a popular alcoholic beverage that is consumed by millions of people worldwide, the demand for beer packaging has been growing steadily.Beer packaging is critical for preserving the flavor and freshness of the beer, and to maintain its quality.



For instance, in April 2022, according to Alcohol and tobacco tax and trade bureau, a US-based federal department, the production of beer increased from 179.96 million barrels in 2021 to 180.88 million barrels in 2022. Therefore, the increasing consumption of beer is driving the growth of beer packaging.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the beer packaging market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as smart packaging, biodegradable packaging, oxygen scavengers, digital printing, and tamper-evident seals to strengthen their position in the market.



Biodegradable packaging refers to a type of packaging that naturally dissolves and disintegrates.It is made from materials like paper, corn-starch, and bioplastics and is becoming more popular in beer packaging.



For instance, in March 2021, Corona, a Belgium-based company, launched biodegradable packaging made from barley by-products. Corona rolled out biodegradable six-pack holders made from barley waste created in the beer-making process, which is sustainable packaging and environmentally friendly.



In January 2022, TricorBraun, a US-based designer and distributor of rigid packaging acquired Zuckerman Honickman and vessel packaging for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, TricorBraun will enhance its presence in the beverage packaging market and is looking to expand its ability to serve beverage customers with expanded offerings and services across North America.



Zuckerman Honickman And Vessel Packaging is a US-based packaging and container company for beverages, including craft beer.



The countries covered in the beer packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.



The beer packaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides beer packaging market statistics, including the beer packaging industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with a beer packaging market share, detailed beer packaging market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the beer packaging industry.

