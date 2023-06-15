New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air And Missile Defense Radar Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466486/?utm_source=GNW

The global air and missile defence radar market is expected to grow from $11.05 billion in 2022 to $12.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The air and missile defence radar market is expected to reach $16.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The air and missile defence radar market consists of sales of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) radars, primary radars, secondary radars, and space-borne radars.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Air and Missile Defence Radar (AMDR) is a type of radar system used for detecting and tracking incoming threats such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and other aerial threats. These radars are designed to provide early warning of potential attacks and to track multiple targets simultaneously.



North America was the largest region in the air and missile defence radar market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in air and missile defence radar report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of air and missile defense radar are x band radars and s band radars.X-Band radars refer to the X-band, which operates between 8 and 12 GHz.



X-band radars are more sensitive and can detect smaller particles than other radar bands because they operate at a shorter wavelength.As a result of their capacity to detect minute water particles and snow, X-band radars are frequently employed in investigations about cloud production and light precipitation.



The various platform for air and missile defense radar are airbrone, land, and naval and thee radar ranges from short range, medium range, and large range, which is used in conventional, and ballistic missile defense.



The rising military expenditure around the globe is driving the air and missile defense radar market going forward.Military expenditure refers to the amount of money allocated to maintaining an armed force or other forms of defense, which is known as a military expenditure plan (or military expense) and is part of a country’s defense budget.



As countries increase their spending on military and defence, they are investing in advanced technologies such as air and missile defense radars to enhance their capabilities for detecting and intercepting incoming threats.In the military, fighter aircraft equipped with radar is used to track down and manage air-to-air missiles, rockets, and guns.



For instance, in April 2022, according to an analysis by the World Bank, a US-based international financial institution that provides loans and grants, total global military expenditure increased to 2.08 trillion in 2021, compared to 1.95 trillion in 2020. and the total expenditure by the United States in 2021 was $800.67 billion. Therefore, the rising military across the globe is driving the market for air and missile defense radar.



Technological advancements in the air and missile defense radar markets have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the market.Major companies operating in the air and missile defense radar market are focused on innovating new technologies, such as networked radar systems to sustain their position in the market.



Networked radar systems are connected to each other and other defence systems, which allows for improved information sharing and coordination between different systems, leading to improved situational awareness and more effective defence. For instance, in February 2023, ELTA Systems Ltd., an Israel-based defense products and services company specializing in radar, introduced the ELM-2090 TERRA Strategic Early Warning System. TERRA is a dual-radar system with unsurpassed detection and tracking capabilities against long-range, low-RCS targets by using both UHF and S-band radars. Each powerful system can function independently, but when they are deployed together, system performance is taken to an even higher level.



In July 2022, Leonardo DRS, a US-based defense contractor merged with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount.With this deal, the combined company will focus on a variety of defense products, including advanced sensing, force protection, network computing, and electrical power and propulsion.



RADA Electronic Industries Ltd is a US-based defense technology company focused on proprietary AESA radar solutions and legacy avionics systems.



The countries covered in the air and missile defence radar market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The air and missile defense radar market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides air and missile defense radar market statistics, including air and missile defense radar industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a air and missile defense radar market share, detailed air and missile defense radar market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the air and missile defense radar industry. This air and missile defense radar market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

