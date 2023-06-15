15 June 2023

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

(“Biodexa” or the “Company”)

Receipt of NASDAQ Delisting Determination

Plans to Appeal

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, announced today that on June 14, 2023, it received a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the Company’s securities have had a closing bid price below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days, which triggers a notice of delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the “$0.10 Rule”). In addition to the $0.10 Rule delisting notice, the Company also currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its securities remain at $1.00 or higher as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). The Company has received a period of 180 calendar days to return to compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, which compliance period expires on July 31, 2023. If the Company’s securities fail to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, Nasdaq will have an additional basis for delisting the securities.

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Letter, trading of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) will be suspended at the opening of business on June 23, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company plans to appeal the Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). A hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel’s decision.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180 www.biodexapharma.com Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Alyssa Factor

Tel: +1 (860) 573 9637

Email: afactor@edisongroup.com

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain. The Company’s lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma.

MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation. All statements contained in this announcement that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Biodexa shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Biodexa in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Biodexa are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under relevant laws in the United States, Biodexa does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or events otherwise arising.