Urbana Corporation – Report of Voting Results Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2023.

Election of Directors

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated April 28, 2023 was elected as a director. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee For Withheld Thomas S. Caldwell 6,174,065 (95.38%) 299,029 (4.62%) Beth Colle 6,425,987 (99.27%) 47,107 (0.73%) George D. Elliott 6,145,351 (94.94%) 327,743 (5.06%) Michael B. C. Gundy 6,145,356 (94.94%) 327,738 (5.06%) Charles A.V. Pennock 6,178,814 (95.45%) 294,280 (4.55%)



Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:

For



Withheld 6,437,567 (99.45%) 35,527 (0.55%)



On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors,

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

