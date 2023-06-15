Millicom (Tigo) announces termination of discussions on a potential transaction

Luxembourg, June 15, 2023 – Millicom announces that discussions with Apollo Global Management and Claure Group regarding a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares in Millicom have terminated. These discussions were referenced by Millicom in a press release it issued on January 25, 2023.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:00 CET on June 15, 2023.

