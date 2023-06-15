New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466472/?utm_source=GNW

, Saipem S.p.A, Enbridge Inc., Europipe, APA Group, Alliance Pipelines, DCP Midstream Partners, Redexis, Chelpipe, Engas, and TC Energy Corporation.



The global gas pipeline infrastructure market is expected to grow from $2,570.17 billion in 2022 to $2,673.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gas pipeline infrastructure market is expected to reach $3,092.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



The gas pipeline infrastructure market consists of sales of gathering systems, transmission systems, and distribution systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Gas pipeline infrastructure refers to the pipelines that collect, move, and distribute gas from producing wells to end-use consumers. It also includes transportation-related buildings, such as compressor and metering stations, pipelines, and gas processing facilities.



North America was the largest region in the gas pipeline infrastructure market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the gas pipeline infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of equipment in gas pipeline infrastructure include pipelines, valves, compressor stations, and metering skids.Pipeline refers to a section of pipe equipped with pumps, valves, and other control mechanisms for transporting gases for reliable, secure, and sustainable methods of moving gas.



They are operated through transmission and distribution methods in onshore and offshore applications. They are used by various end users, including commercial and residential.



The rise in demand for shale gas is expected to propel the growth of the gas pipeline infrastructure market going forward.Shale gas is a type of natural gas extracted from shale rock formations using a technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.



Gas pipeline infrastructure is used to transport shale gas, which is mainly moved by pipeline, which makes use of both old and new pipeline infrastructure. For instance, in March 2023, according to the data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US-based government agency responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating information about energy production, the US produced 3,680,343 million cubic feet of natural gas in 2021, with shale gas accounting for 2,657,326 million cubic feet, which is 72.2% of the total natural gas produced. Therefore, the rise in demand for shale gas is driving the growth of the gas pipeline infrastructure market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the gas pipeline infrastructure market.Companies operating in the gas pipeline infrastructure are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, ABB, a Switzerland-based automation company that provides standardized processes, policies, and systems, launched the Sensi+ revolutionary analyzer.The Sensi+ analyzer uses laser-based technology to enhance process control by delivering rapid and accurate readings while virtually eliminating false readings.



This innovative device can efficiently analyze up to three pollutants (H2S, H2O, and CO2) in any natural gas stream, providing pipeline monitoring and operations that are safer, simpler, and more effective, all in one device.



In February 2023, Williams Companies Inc., a US-based natural gas transportation and processing company, acquired MountainWest Pipelines Holdings for $1.5 billion. Through this acquisition, Williams intends to expand its infrastructure network and diversify its FERC-regulated natural gas transmission and storage offerings. MountainWest Pipelines Holding is a US-based interstate natural gas pipeline corporation that supplies storage and transmission services.



The countries covered in the gas pipeline infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gas pipeline infrastructure market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gas pipeline infrastructure market statistics, including gas pipeline infrastructure industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gas pipeline infrastructure market share, detailed gas pipeline infrastructure market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gas pipeline infrastructure industry. This gas pipeline infrastructure market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466472/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________