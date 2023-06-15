New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Health Foods Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466464/?utm_source=GNW

The global skin health foods market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2022 to $2.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The skin health foods market is expected to reach $2.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The skin health foods market consists of sales of skin-healthy foods made from sources such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fish in various forms such as fresh, frozen, canned, and packaged foods.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Skin health foods refer to a type of food product that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods that are beneficial for the health and appearance of the skin. Skin-healthy foods contain nutrients and compounds that aid in the reduction of inflammation, the support of the immune system, and the promotion of skin health.



North America was the largest region in the skin health foods market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the skin health foods market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of skin health foods by indication are anti-aging, skin conditions, and anti-allergy.Anti-aging refers to practices or products aimed at reducing or reversing the effects of aging on the body, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.



They are manufactured by variety of sources including peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, soy, and other sources for consumers such as adults, aged people, and other consumers. They are distributed through direct and indirect channels.



The high incidence of allergic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the skin health foods market going forward.Allergic diseases refer to conditions that occur when the immune system reacts to substances that are normally harmless.



Skin health foods provide nutrients and compounds that can help reduce inflammation, support the immune system, and promote skin health for patients with allergic diseases. For instance, in 2021, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based public health agency, 31.8% of adults reported allergic diseases in the USA. A significant proportion of the adult population, amounting to 25.7%, reported experiencing seasonal allergies, 7.3% had eczema, and 6.2% reported having a food allergy. Therefore, the high incidence of allergic diseases is driving the growth of the skin health foods market going forward.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the skin health foods market.Major companies operating in skin health foods market are focused on developing innovative solutions to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Plix Life, an India-based wellness and nutrition company specializing in plant-based products, launched 100% plant-based snackable functional foods in India. The Skin Fudge Bar Berry Blast 5G Protein contains antioxidants, aloe vera extract, and amino acid ingredients that slow down skin aging, minimize skin acne, and improve skin health and hygiene.



In July 2022, Nestlé Health Science S.A., a Switzerland-based health nutrition company specializing in nutritional therapies, meal replacements, and supplements, acquired The Better Health Company (TBHC) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Nestle aims to expand its health and wellness product portfolio by offering more personalized nutrition solutions to consumers to meet their health needs and strengthen its position in the fast-growing consumer health market. The Better Health Company (TBHC) is a US-based consumer health company that offers skin health products.



The countries covered in the skin health foods market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



