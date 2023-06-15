RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Ontario, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 9 cents per unit for the month of June. The distribution will be payable on July 10, 2023 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2023.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.