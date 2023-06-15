New York, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Goat Milk Products Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466460/?utm_source=GNW

The global goat milk products market is expected to grow from $11.88 billion in 2022 to $12.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The goat milk products market is expected to reach $15.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The goat milk products market consists of sales of butter, ice cream, fudge, and sour cream made from goat milk.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, which is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Goat milk products refer to various items made from the milk of goats. Goat milk products act as a crucial source of protein, calories, and lipids as an alternative to cow milk products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the goat milk products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the goat milk products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of goat milk products are milk, cheese, milk powder, and other products.Milk refers to a nutrient-rich liquid produced by female mammals for nourishing their young that has a creamy texture and distinct flavor and is a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.



They are manufactured by both organized and unorganized sectors and distributed through various channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, medical and pharmacy stores, and online. They are used by a variety of end users, including adults, teenagers, the elderly, and infants.



The increasing consumer spending on healthy dairy foods is expected to significantly drive the goat milk products market going forward.Increasing consumer spending on healthy dairy foods refers to the trend of consumers allocating a larger portion of their food budget to dairy products perceived as healthy.



Healthy dairy foods are considered good for human health due to their nutrient content and health benefits. For instance, in September 2022, according to data released by the USDA Economic Research Division, a US-based government agency, per capita dairy consumption increased by 12.4 pounds per person compared to the previous year, with the average American consuming 667 pounds of dairy products in 2021. Therefore, the increasing consumer spending on healthy dairy foods is driving the growth of the goat milk products market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the goat milk products market.Major goat milk product manufacturers are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies in production facilities to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, Emmi AG, a Switzerland-based milk processing and dairy products manufacturing company, opened a spray-drying tower and goat milk powder production facility in the Netherlands.The spray-drying tower fulfils the rising demand for goat’s milk powder, and it is energy-efficient.



The new facility includes energy-efficient energy pumps and recovery technologies. It uses an electric heat pump instead of a gas-powered steam system.



In October 2022, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., a China-based manufacturer of infant formula and dairy products, acquired a 50% stake in Amalthea for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ausnutria intends to diversify its product offerings in order to meet the growing demand for organic and sustainable dairy products. Amalthea is a Netherlands-based dairy company specializing in goat milk products.



The countries covered in the goat milk products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The goat milk products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides goat milk products market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a goat milk products market share, detailed goat milk products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the goat milk products industry. This goat milk products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

