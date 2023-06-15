Closing Ceremonies of the YMCA Challenge, supporting the YMCAs of Québec Foundation $155,000 raised to support 900 vulnerable youth!

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making a return as a live, in-person event for the first time since 2019, the YMCA Challenge crushed its objective of $100,000, raising a record $155,000 for vulnerable youth, who are supported by the YMCAs of Québec and its Foundation.



This inclusive and festive race, the very embodiment of the spirit of the YMCAs of Québec, aims to promote healthy lifestyle habits within the community, all while raising funds so that vulnerable children and families have access to the Y's sports facilities, swimming lessons and day camps.

Held in Montreal (May 6, 2023) and Quebec City (June 3, 2023) in the Saint-Roch district for the very first time, the YMCA Challenge brought together over 2,400 runners, donors, and volunteers, as well as members of the Montreal and Quebec City business communities, all rallying around the Y's cause. Over 1,350 runners took to the various courses and participated in Zumba, yoga, cardio spinning and boot camp sessions, much to the delight of participants, young and old!

Financial assistance extends the Y's impact in our communities!

Each year, the YMCAs of Québec provides close to $500,000 in financial assistance to youth and families in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas. This support allows more than 2,500 people to benefit from the Y's sports and aquatic programming, as well as summer day camps.

"Requests for financial assistance increase every year. Our organization sincerely hopes to give young people and families the opportunity to thrive within our facilities. Taking part in the YMCA Challenge means making a concrete contribution to the well-being of the vulnerable by giving us the opportunity to provide them with financial support. I'd like to thank all our employees, donors, volunteers, and corporate partners for their incredible support! Thank you for believing in our mission, impact and in our community expertise!" — Stéphane Vaillancourt, President and CEO, The YMCAs of Québec.

Unprecedented support thanks to an inspiring, high-energy event

The YMCA Challenge was made possible thanks to the efforts of a dedicated organizing committee. Its president, David Latour, Senior Vice-President, Risk Management, CDPQ, mobilized volunteers and organizations around the YMCA Foundation's cause like never before!

"We are proud to have organized an exceptional event — thanks to the work of our volunteers and collaboration of our partners. We saw an unprecedented outpouring of solidarity that will enable children and families in vulnerable situations to access YMCA programs and facilities, either through financial support or dedicated companions to assist those with special needs."

"Thanks to the financial support of our major partners, such as IGA, GM Développement, Benjo, Cogeco, Otéra Capital, Sagen, Banque Nationale, and Laser Game Evolution as well as our corporate teams such as Co-operators, Kanatrac, Kubota, KPMG, Gowling WLG, Mallette, Raymond James and Sécurité Code Blanc, we have surpassed our goal! We are so grateful for your incredible commitment to the community."

Members of the 2023 YMCA Challenge Organizing Committee

President: David Latour, Senior Vice President, Risk Management |CDPQ

Committee members:

Jean-Philippe Bonneau, President | Ambico

Fabien Caillette, FP&A Director at Fonds de Solidarité FTQ

Magalie Corfias, Cheffe du Bloc opératoire et USPA | CIUSS du Centre-sud-de-l'île-de-Montréal

Charles Côté-Lépine, Director, Legal Affairs, Investments | Ivanhoé Cambridge

Eric Delaplace, Assistant Director, Community Initiatives at the Pointe-Saint-Charles YMCA | The YMCAs of Québec

Marie-Chantal Dréau, CPA•IFA, MBA, CFE, CFF |Partner at PwC Advisory Services - Forensic, Disputes and Crisis Management Services | Price-Waterhouse-Coopers

Cyclia Lai, Business Strategy and Development Advisor, Newcomers| Communities| B2B| International | Desjardins

Anaïs Mercet | Design UX/UI - Web - Graphics

About the YMCA Challenge

The YMCA Challenge is a fun, festive and inclusive event held in both Montreal and Quebec City. The event, organized by The YMCAs of Québec Foundation, promotes physical health, mental health, and community support, all while raising funds needed to provide financial assistance, companions for those with special needs, and physical literacy programs offered at The YMCAs of Québec. 2023 YMCA Challenge

About the YMCAs of Québec and its Foundation

The YMCAs of Québec is a unique charitable organization that has been in existence for over 170 years. Its mission is to inspire and engage every individual to achieve personal fulfillment and contribute to their community. The first YMCA in North America, The YMCAs of Québec has been operating in Québec since 1851, and its impact reverberates throughout the province.

Since 1984, and thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and donors, The YMCAs of Québec Foundation has supported The YMCAs' mission to inspire everyone to reach their full potential and to give back to their community. The Foundation ensures the sustainability of the YMCAs by raising awareness of its impact on the community and by raising funds to support it.

By supporting the YMCA Foundation, you are enabling people from diverse backgrounds to grow, learn, and thrive. ymcaquebec.org

