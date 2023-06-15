Ensurge Micropower ASA: Private placement successfully placed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, Norway, 15 June 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 15 June 2023 by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"). Ensurge is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed, through an allocation of 74,422,849 Offer Shares in Tranche 1 (the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares") and an allocation of 409,817,412 Offer Shares in Tranche 2 (the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"), at a subscription price of NOK 0.10 per Offer Share (the "Subscription Price") for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 48.4 million.

The Company has previously issued NOK 46,790,000 in convertible loans (the "Convertible Loans"), which are repayable on 17 August 2023. The Convertible Loans carry interest at a rate of 5% per annum. Holders representing 80.3% of the Convertible Loans have already, as at the date hereof, agreed to convert their loans (including interest) to shares in the Company at the same price as in the Private Placement, representing conversions of NOK 37.5 million of the principal amounts of the loans. The remaining Convertible Loan holders will be given the opportunity to convert their loans on the same terms. The conversion is subject to the approval of the EGM to complete the Private Placement, amend the conversion price and make the accrued interest on the Convertible Loans convertible on the same terms.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's operations over the next 3-6 months.

The share issue and associated share capital increase in Tranche 1 has been resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company pursuant to an authorization to issue new shares granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 24 May 2023 (the "Authorization"). Following completion of Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 81,865,134.70 divided into 818,651,347 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

Issuance of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares will be subject to: (i) completion of Tranche 1, (ii) approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to issue the Tranche 2 Offer Shares and (iii) conversion of, or extension by 12 months of the maturity date of, 85% of the principal amount of the Convertible Loans. The Board of Directors has resolved to call for the EGM, expected to be held on or about 10 July 2023. The notice for the EGM is expected to be distributed on or about 19 June 2023.

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on or about 20 June 2023 on a delivery versus payment ("DvP") basis by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on Oslo Børs pursuant to a pre-funding agreement entered into between the Company and the Manager. The Tranche 1 Offer Shares will be tradeable from (but not before) the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Tranche 1 Offer Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Payment of Tranche 2 is expected on or about 10 July 2023, however, the Tranche 2 Offer Shares will not be tradeable on Oslo Børs until a prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (the "FSA") and will be issued on a separate ISIN until the Prospectus has been approved and published.

The Subsequent Offering

The Board will further propose to the EGM that a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company is carried out at a subscription price per share equal to the Subscription Price in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). The maximum amount of the Subsequent Offering would be NOK 20 million. The Subsequent Offering would be subject to among other things (i) completion of the Private Placement, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions including approval by the Board and the EGM, (iii) prevailing market price of Ensurge's shares being higher than the Subscription Price, and (iv) approval of the Prospectus by the FSA. A Subsequent Offering would be directed towards eligible shareholders in Ensurge who are shareholders in the Company as of 15 June 2023, as registered in Ensurge's register of shareholders with the Euronext Securities Oslo, the central securities depositary in Norway (Nw. Verdipapirsentralen) on 19 June 2023, who (i) are not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders are expected to be granted non- tradeable subscription rights. If carried out, the subscription period in a Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after publication of the Prospectus, expected to occur during July 2023. Ensurge will issue a separate stock exchange notice with the key information relating to the Subsequent Offering.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Advisors

SpareBank 1 Markets AS is acting as financial advisor and sole global coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement (the "Manager"). Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Manager.

For more information, please contact:

Terje Rogne, Chairman

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad on 15 June 2023 at 23:50 CET.

