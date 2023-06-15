TORONTO, ON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiba Capital Financial Group has promoted Mr. Seth Atkinson's to the position of Head of Analytical Research. Seth Atkinson's promotion is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and contributions to the company.

As Director of Investment Research, Mr. Atkinson will be responsible for leading a team of analysts in conducting in-depth research and analysis of various financial markets, including equities, bonds, and precious metals. He will provide critical insights to the firm's investment decisions, ultimately helping to maximize returns for the company's clients.

Mr. Atkinson has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry. He joined Chiba Capital Financial Group in 2015 as an analyst and quickly worked his way up the ranks, consistently demonstrating his talent and expertise. Throughout his tenure at the company, Mr. Atkinson has played an instrumental role in developing the firm's investment strategies, and his research has been instrumental in driving the company's success.

In his new role, Mr. Atkinson will be working closely with the company's executive team to ensure that the company's research is aligned with its investment goals. He will be responsible for setting research priorities and ensuring that the team is delivering high-quality research to support the company's investment decisions.

"I am thrilled to have been promoted to Head of Analytical Research," said Mr. Seth Atkinson. "I am honored to be leading such a talented team of analysts, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the company's continued success."

The promotion to Director of Investment Research shows us how important Chiba Capital Financial Group's commitment to investing in its employees and promoting from within. The company recognizes the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for career advancement.

"We are thrilled to have seth as our Director of Investment Research," said Mr. Miyaguchi Naofumi, CEO of Chiba Capital Financial Group. "His extensive experience and expertise in financial analysis make him the perfect candidate for this position. We are confident that he will provide invaluable insights that will help us continue to grow and succeed as a company."

The promotion is an exciting development for Chiba Capital Financial Group , and the company is looking forward to continued growth and success under his leadership.

About Chiba Capital Financial Group

Chiba Capital Financial Group is a leading financial services company that provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to clients across the world. With a team of experienced advisors and cutting-edge technology, Chiba Capital Financial Group is committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals with confidence.

