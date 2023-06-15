Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales and Marketing at ALCHERA X, Participates in the All Things Wildfire Podcast

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALCHERA X’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Michael Plaksin, was recently interviewed by O.P. Almaraz for an episode of his All Things Wildfire podcast "Safeguarding Lives and Communities: The Game-Changing AI Technology Of ALCHERA X”: https://allthingswildfire.com/ep-11/.



In the episode, Almaraz and Plaksin discuss how ALCHERA X, with its groundbreaking wildfire prevention AI technology FireScout, is participating in the prestigious Wildfire XPRIZE competition, ALCHERA X's collaborative work with the Santa Clara County FireSafe Council and Rain Industries, and the steps that the company is taking to help new homeowners in California get insurance when major companies like State Farm, Allstate, and Farmers Insurance have left the business because of the increased risk of wildfires.

Plaksin highlights ALCHERA X’s mission, which is to detect wildfires and protect from wildfire damage across cities, states, counties, and countries with its top AI SaaS, FireScout. FireScout identifies ignitions and informs first responders between 20 minutes and 2 hours before a 911 call or any other sort of notice, providing additional time to extinguish a potentially harmful fire.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to speak with O.P. about FireScout's groundbreaking technology for wildfire prevention,” says Plaksin. “I was pleased to address our entry into the XPRIZE wildfire challenge. Our conversation highlighted our advanced, disruptive AI technology that operates on a 24/7/365 basis to prevent wildfires here in the United States, as well as Australia and South Korea.”

FireScout, which boasts 99% accuracy, employs its algorithm to identify wildfires within the early “golden time” of 10 to 20 minutes, allowing for response before small ignitions become big wildfires. AI continually learns smoke identification methods and improves its capabilities not only from photographs in the database, but also from previously discovered fire images using deep learning.

FireScout's early identification of wildfires can save property, people, and the environment. As Almaraz notes at the close of the podcast: "You can take advantage of this crucial episode that could drastically change your perspective on early wildfire detection."



About ALCHERA X

Founded in 2016, ALCHERA X is an artificial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietatry technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

https://firescout.ai/

Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales and Marketing

Alchera X

+1 310-503-9901

m.plaksin@alcherainc.com



