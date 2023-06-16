White Box Server Market Projected to Witness a Surge at a CAGR of 19.4%, Estimating a Rise to USD 70.3 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global White Box Server Market Size accounted for USD 12.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 70.3 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.



A Glimpse into the White Box Server Market Highlights and Stats:

In 2022, the global White Box Server market valuation stood at USD 12.3 Billion. This market, owing to its numerous applications and widespread usage, is anticipated to rise to a remarkable USD 70.3 Billion by 2032, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% throughout the forecast period.

The major factors influencing this robust growth include the increasing adoption of white box servers across varied sectors such as data centers, enterprise customers, and cloud service providers due to the compelling benefits they offer, such as cost-efficiency and flexible customization.

Prominent players actively participating in the White Box Server market include leading corporations like Quanta, Wiwynn, Inventec, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and MiTAC Holdings.

White Box Servers have gained significant traction for a range of applications including cloud storage services, data centers, and enterprise-specific applications. Their utilization aids businesses in cost reduction, enhances customization capabilities, and increases overall server efficiency.

White Box Server Market Report Coverage:

Market White Box Server Market White Box Server Market Size 2022 USD 12.3 Billion White Box Server Market Forecast 2032 USD 70.3 Billion White Box Server Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 19.4% White Box Server Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 White Box Server Market Base Year 2022 White Box Server Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Form Factor, By Business Type, By Processor Type, By Component, And By Geography White Box Server Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation, Inventec Corporation, Foxconn Technology Group, MiTAC Holdings Corp., Celestica Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Hyve Solutions, Penguin Computing Inc., StackVelocity Group, Super Micro Computer Inc., and ZT Systems.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

In-Depth White Box Server Market Analysis:

In recent years, the White Box Server market has witnessed a surge, primarily attributable to its versatile and unique applications across diverse industries, ranging from data centers to enterprise customers, and extending to cloud service providers.

White Box Servers are deployed for a multitude of purposes such as enabling efficient cloud storage services, supporting data centers, and for the development of personalized enterprise applications. Particularly in the data center industry, these servers play an instrumental role in helping businesses minimize costs while enhancing customization and improving server efficiency.

The popularity of White Box Servers has seen an upswing due to their ability to significantly cut down costs, enhance customization, and ensure high efficiency. Coupled with the advancements in technology, these servers can now be customized as per unique requirements, making them even more invaluable for various business operations.

Leading industry players in the White Box Server market include Quanta, Wiwynn, Inventec, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and MiTAC Holdings. Given the escalating demand for cost-efficient and customizable servers, the market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, with an even broader range of applications expected to emerge in the near future.

Emerging White Box Server Market Trends:

White Box Servers are renowned for their cost-effectiveness, which provides a significant advantage over proprietary servers, marking a key trend in the market.

Customization capabilities offered by White Box Servers allow businesses to tailor the servers according to their specific needs, adding to their growing appeal.

With the rising trend of cloud computing, White Box Servers are gaining increasing popularity among cloud service providers.

Data centers, in a bid to reduce costs and improve efficiency, are continually seeking effective solutions like White Box Servers, further propelling their market demand.

Understanding the Growth Dynamics in the White Box Server Market

The White Box Server market growth is primarily driven by their cost-effectiveness and high customization flexibility. These servers offer businesses a valuable opportunity to reduce costs while boosting efficiency, making them a popular choice across diverse industries.

Technological advancements in server technology are also catalyzing the market's growth. Innovations such as hyper-converged infrastructure and software-defined storage have enhanced the efficiency, reliability, and versatility of these servers.

The market is also benefiting from the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective servers among cloud service providers and data centers. The trend of personalized and specific applications has further fueled the demand for White Box Servers.

Despite these promising growth factors, the White Box Server market faces some challenges that could slow its expansion. Limited awareness and apprehensions about their reliability and support often deter potential customers. Additionally, the requirement for technical expertise in their deployment and maintenance might limit their adoption in some scenarios. Furthermore, the lack of a single, accountable vendor in case of hardware failure is a concern that may restrict their broader acceptance.

Market Segmentation:

By Form Factor

Blade Servers

Density-Optimized Servers

Rack and Tower Servers



By Business Type

Enterprises

Data Centers

By Processor Type

Non-X86 Server

X86 Server

By Component

Memory

Motherboard

Hard Drive

Processor

Server Case/Chassis

Other

Regional Analysis of the White Box Server Market

In terms of revenue, the North American region leads the market due to the high adoption rate of innovative server technologies. The region boasts a large number of startups and established companies that offer White Box Servers for diverse applications. The United States, in particular, plays a key role in contributing to the market growth.

The market share in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to the escalating adoption of White Box Servers. The European market is also significant for White Box Servers owing to the rising demand for cost-effective and highly customizable servers.

Though the MEA and South American markets currently hold smaller shares, they are expected to witness steady growth in the near future.

Key Players in the White Box Server Market

Prominent companies actively participating in the White Box Server market include Quanta, Wiwynn, Inventec, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and MiTAC Holdings. Other significant contributors include Celestica, Compal Electronics, Hyve Solutions, Penguin Computing, and Super Micro Computer. They have contributed to the development of innovative white box server solutions. Moreover, companies such as ZT Systems and Silicon Mechanics have played essential roles in pioneering advancements in this industry.

