Zahid F Sarder Saddi Welcomes Letter by Six Members of Congress Urging US Gov’t to Support Fair Elections in Bangladesha

WASHINGTON, DC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States government focuses on the 2024 national election in Bangladesh, Zahid F Sarder Saddi, who is the Foreign Advisor to the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia, has issued a statement detailing his appreciation for a Congressional letter sent to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken . Signed by US Representatives William R. Keating, James P. McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jim Costa, Dina Titus, and Jamie Raskin, the missive outlines their concern about “the ongoing deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh as elections approach in January 2024” and requests further details about the measures, steps, and indicators that the US government is taking to monitor and support human rights and fair elections in Bangladesh.





Photo: Six members of the United States Congress who issued a letter to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken about free and fair elections in Bangladesh





Since early May 2023, Secretary Blinken and other members of Congress have been increasing their pressure on the Bangladeshi government, which has a documented track record of human rights abuses. The US State Department announced a new visa policy that will “restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.” Congressmen Scott Perry, Bob Good, Barry Moore, Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson, and Keith Self sent an urgent letter to President Biden requesting that President Biden impose “stricter individual sanctions, banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions.” Supportive statements were also issued by Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland .





Photo: Letter sent to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken by US Representatives William R. Keating, James P. McGovern, Barbara Lee, Jim Costa, Dina Titus, and Jamie Raskin





The latest letter to Secretary Blinken outlines that repression in Bangladesh continues even as human rights activists continue their efforts to support a free election. “In its annual Human Rights Report 2022, respected Bangladeshi human rights organization Odhikar documented 31 extrajudicial killings, 21 enforced disappearances, 68 deaths in jail, and 183 attacks on journalists committed by various law enforcement agencies including the RAB, Detective Branch, and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.”





Photo: Large gathering of American-Bangladeshis joined by Zahid F Sarder Saddi in front of the White House in support of human rights and democracy in Bangladesh





All six members of Congress request further information on how the State Department tracks reports of human rights violations committed by law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh, the indicators that it is using to evaluate any progress in reducing impunity for serious human rights abuses committed by these entities, and other measures and efforts being taken to support a free society in Bangladesh.

Photo: Human Rights Activist, Civil Society Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F Sarder Saddi | US CONGRESS





“I am deeply thankful for the concern of these Representatives , Secretary Blinken , and the US government about the ongoing violations being committed against Bangladeshis who are working for fair elections,” says Zahid F Sarder Saddi . “I look forward to working with more members of Congress across the aisle to bring back democracy in Bangladesh. As more global attention is paid to the human rights abuses committed each day, we will take back Bangladesh and have a society that is equal and includes all voices.”





About — Zahid F Sarder Saddi



Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi is also a Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Bangla Times , a leading Bangladeshi English and Bangla language newspaper. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades, including a humanitarian award for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping to promote vaccine distribution to the Bangladeshi population

To learn more about Zahid F Sarder Saddi, please visit www.ZahidFSarderSaddi.com or reach out to Zahid F Sarder Saddi at info@zahidfsardersaddi.com.