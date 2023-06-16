Revolutionizing City Transportation: Electric Taxi Vertiport Industry

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Taxi Vertiport market size is expected to reach USD 2342.65 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 29.56% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for urban air mobility solutions, rising awareness about the negative impact of fossil fuels on the environment, increasing investments by governments and private players in the development of electric taxi vertiport infrastructure, advances in battery technology, making electric vehicles more efficient and affordable, favorable government policies and subsidies promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and development of supporting infrastructure.

Government Subsidies and Incentives to Promote the Use of Electric Taxi Vertiport

At a global scale, the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to power electric taxi vertiports and charging stations, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to optimize operations and enhance safety, the emergence of new business models, such as subscription-based services, to provide affordable access to electric taxi vertiports, a collaboration between electric taxi vertiport developers and traditional transportation providers to create seamless multimodal transportation systems.

Several government initiatives such as the urban air mobility grand challenge by the U.S. federal aviation administration (FAA), european aviation environmental report by the european union aviation safety agency (EASA), National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) by the Indian government, National Strategy for the Development of Civil Aviation in Mexico, and Smart Mobility 2030 program by the Singapore government are encouraging the market growth.

Charging infrastructure Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Charging infrastructure type dominated the global market as it is the most common infrastructure type for electric taxis and other electric vehicles. In addition, the increasing focus on sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions has led to the development of more efficient and fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

Transportation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the transportation segment is the leading segment due to the increasing adoption of sustainable transportation modes. According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric cars, including electric taxis, on the road reached 10 million in 2020, and this number is expected to triple by 2025. This growing demand for electric taxis is expected to drive the need for vertiports.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Market Due to the Presence of Key Market Players

Region-wise, North America dominates the electric taxi vertiport market, due to the presence of major players in the region, such as Uber Elevate and Lilium. Additionally, the region has a strong transportation infrastructure and high demand for sustainable transportation options in urban areas.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the demand for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing due to government initiatives and rising environmental concerns. The region is also investing heavily in the development of new transportation technologies, including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, which require vertiports for takeoff and landing.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Electric Taxi Vertiport Market "

Pages - 261

Tables - 64

Figures - 63

Electric Taxi Vertiport Market Report Suggests:

Ferrovial and Eve Air Mobility Partner to Develop Safe Vertiport Operations for eVTOL Aircrafts.

In terms of application, the transportation segment dominates due to the demand for sustainable vehicles.

In terms of type, the charging infrastructure type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to the developing charging infrastructure

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Electric Taxi Vertiport Market Segmentation:

The global Electric Taxi Vertiport market report is segmented based on infrastructure type, application, and region.

By infrastructure Type

Charging Stations

Charging Pads

Charging Towers

Charging Hangars

Others

By Public Ownership

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Power Source:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Electric Taxi Vertiport Market Major Company Profiles:

Uber

Airbus

Boeing

Bell

Joby Aviation

Embraer

Lilium

EHang

Volocopter

Kitty Hawk

Skyports

VoloCity

Skyryse

Archer

Beta Technologies

Vertical Aerospace

Eve Urban Air Mobility

Pipistrel Vertical Solutions

Wisk Aero

Metro Hop

