Zooming in on the Microscopy Market

Westford, USA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The technological advancements in microscopy, rising demand for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, increasing applications in life science and material science research, growing focus on personalized medicine, rising demand for pathology and diagnostic applications, growing investments in research and development, increasing demand for advanced microscopy techniques in the semiconductor industry are fueling the Market's growth.

Demand for High-resolution Imaging to Promote the Use of Microscopy

At a global scale, increasing demand for high-resolution imaging for research and development activities, growing adoption of super-resolution microscopy techniques, advancements in automation and artificial intelligence technology, rising demand for portable and easy-to-use microscopes, growing use of microscopy in the semiconductor and electronics industry, increasing use of microscopy in the field of nanotechnology and material science, growing demand for microscopy in the healthcare sector for disease diagnosis and research

Several governments are investing in the research and development of new microscopy technologies, and training of professionals in microscopy techniques and applications. Several countries have initiatives aimed at promoting the use of microscopy in various industries, such as healthcare and biotechnology. For example, the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) in the United States, which provides funding for research and development in the field of nanotechnology, including microscopy techniques. The initiative aims to accelerate the development of new technologies and applications.

Optical Microscopy Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Optical microscopy type dominated the global market owing to its wide use. It is also easy to use, cost-effective, and versatile in a wide range of applications. Moreover, advances in technology, such as digital imaging and automation, have improved the performance and efficiency of optical microscopy systems, expanding their applications in both research and industrial settings. For example, confocal microscopy.

Life Sciences is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the life sciences are the leading segment due to the increasing demand for microscopy techniques in medical research and diagnostics. In addition, the growing focus on personalized medicine and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to further drive the demand for advanced microscopy techniques in the life sciences.

Europe And North America are the leading Markets Due to the Presence of Major Market Players

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of key market players, the availability of advanced microscopy technologies, and a growing focus on research activities in the region.

As for government initiatives, in the United States, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been a major driving force behind the growth of the microscopy market. The agency has provided funding and resources for research and development of advanced microscopy techniques, such as super-resolution microscopy, which has been a major breakthrough in the field.

Microscopy Market Report Suggests:

Gatan, Inc. has merged with EDAX, LLC to offer the ultimate suite of tools for electron and X-ray microscopy. The combined organization will continue under the name Gatan, Inc. and provide advanced solutions for transmission electron and scanning electron microscopes, enhancing the operation and productivity of these instruments.

In terms of application, the life sciences segment dominates due to the demand for microscopy in medical research.

In terms of type, the optical microscopy type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its wide use.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Microscopy Market Segmentation:

The global Microscopy market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Type

Optical Microscopy

Electron Microscopy

Scanning Probe Microscopy

Others

By Application

Material Sciences

Nanotechnology

Life Sciences

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Microscopy Market Major Company Profiles:

Carl Zeiss AG

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Bruker Corporation

FEI Company

JEOL Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Asylum Research

Gatan Inc.

Nanosurf AG

WITec GmbH

Park Systems Corp.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING

Zyvex Labs LLC

Keysight Technologies.

