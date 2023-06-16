Web3 Gaming Platform PlayMining Announces 'SOUL Fusers’ Summer 2023 Launch, Tied in with 4 Project Collaborations

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) , a Singapore-based global GameFi company and owner of the PlayMining gaming platform, has announced four tie-in collaborative projects ahead of the summer 2023 launch of its new Play-and-Earn (P&E) game, SOUL Fusers . The game launch will be supported by a comic adaptation by two popular writers, a collaborative intellectual property (IP)-creation project, a ‘SOUL Mates’ initiative that partners with third-party content creators, and a ‘SOUL Friends’ project that teams up with organizations to help solve social issues.



“With SOUL Fusers, we are developing the game’s IP in a way that has never been done before – as a collaborative creation project between our players and the game developers,” said Satoshi Araragi, Chief Game Officer of PlayMining and Development Manager of the SOUL Fusers game. “Since the game’s entire philosophy is based around collaboration and teamwork, it makes perfect sense to expand even further with multiple joint efforts and grow our platform organically like an expanding circle of friends.”

SOUL Fusers is an upcoming P&E game in which players pit teams of monster ‘SOULs’ against each other in battle, with the goal of eliminating all of the opponents’ SOULs. While players can obtain ‘unfused’ SOULs for free in the game, SOULs with stronger abilities can also be purchased as collectible NFTs. Battle winners will be able to earn DEAPcoin ( $DEP ) tokens which can be used to purchase NFTs on the PlayMining NFT marketplace or traded on popular exchanges OKX, Uniswap, Gate.io, Bitmart and Bitrue.

Unique to SOUL Fusers is its IP co-creation project which will offer users many innovative ways to work directly together with the game’s developers on the creation of various IP design elements. The first implementation of this project has already begun, with users interacting with the game developers on an official Discord server to create and name original monster SOULs for use in the SOUL Fusers game. Participating users propose and vote on various suggestions, with winning contributors earning DEP royalties when the SOUL NFTs are sold. PlayMining will also introduce other collaborative projects that utilize tokenomics in the future.

More information about SOUL Fusers can be found in the following white paper, which is being released in phases: https://whitepaper.soulfusers.playmining.com/

SOUL Friends: Championing GameFi-for-Good Through Charitable Partnerships

PlayMining is also using SOUL Fusers’ IP co-creation mechanics to help create social impact through its SOUL Friends project. This new initiative will see PlayMining team up with organizations that contribute to solving social problems, to sponsor monster SOUL-naming events that benefit these social good organizations, with NFT sale royalties paid out as charitable donations.

The first such SOUL Friends collaboration has already taken place. PlayMining teamed up with the ‘CHANG Child Foundation of Asia’, an organization that supports Southeast Asian children. With CHANG’s support, PlayMining went to an orphanage in Thailand and a primary school in Laos and asked the kids to choose names for official SOUL Fusers monster SOULs. Some of the named SOULs will be released this summer as special NFTs featuring illustrations of the children playing with their SOULs, which will also be compatible for use in the SOUL Fusers game. A share of revenue from NFT sales will be donated to the CHANG Child Foundation of Asia to help them further support these children.

“I feel that a system which allows people to contribute to solving social issues while enjoying a game is a very innovative form of social contribution,” said Koji Saito of the CHANG Child Foundation of Asia. “With games, young people and those who have never thought about social issues can contribute to society easily and naturally.”

PlayMining CGO Satoshi Araragi stated that he reached out to CHANG because he had a very strong attachment to Southeast Asia, having previously studied and worked in Bangkok.

PlayMining is also accepting suggestions for further SOUL Friends collaborations with social good organizations. Users can propose prospective new partnerships via the 'Collaboration-Partner-Wanted' channel of the SOUL Fusers Discord server. Users who suggest successful partnerships can earn a share of rewards from the collaboration.

SOUL Fusers Discord (mostly Japanese language): https://discord.gg/D7nsY5CNxC

Comic Adaptation: Dramatizing the Exciting World of SOUL Fusers

While PlayMining is keen to collaborate with the public on much of the SOUL Fusers content seen in-game, they are turning to the pros for the kind of in-depth worldbuilding required to build out even stronger IP. To this end, DEA has partnered with Tokyo-based publishing company KADOKAWA Game Linkage to create a comic adaptation of the SOUL Fusers game world.

KADOKAWA Game Linkage brings on board two seasoned co-writers for the comic, Ichiro Sakaki and Toshihisa Kio (Elepante Ltd), who will work together to develop the comic’s setting and plot. Sakaki is a well-known Japanese author of light novels, manga and anime screenplays, including such popular works as ‘Outbreak Company: Moeru Shinryakusha’ (Kodansha) and ‘Chaika: The Coffin Princess’ (Fujimi Fantasia Bunko), both of which were published as manga and produced as anime. Kio is an accomplished video game scenario writer, and has helped create game titles such as ‘Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons’ (Ride On Japan) and ‘Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (MAGES).

The manga artist will be announced soon. The SOUL Fusers comic will be released on the official website and/or as an ebook later this summer.

SOUL Mates and More: PlayMining’s Mastery of IP Monetization

DEA has further plans to rapidly expand the SOUL Fusers IP through other types of third-party collaborations. They are launching the SOUL Mates project, which will see PlayMining partner with manufacturers who produce various kinds of content other than games. Further details about the SOUL Mates initiative will be announced in a later press release.

DEA is no stranger to IP monetization, with its co-founder and co-CEO Naohito Yoshida having had a long career producing hit video games and IPO-ing three successful companies. DEA also helps third-party game studios monetize their IPs by launching original Web3 games on PlayMining which pays out royalties, giving them access to the P&E $DEP token economy and PlayMining NFT marketplace.

In addition to SOUL Fusers launching this summer, the PlayMining game platform has six other P&E game titles available to play right now, including JobTribes , Cookin’ Burger , Menya Dragon Ramen , Graffiti Racer , Lucky Farmer and Lost Archive + . It also has a metaverse project called Kamui Fujiwara Verse . PlayMining boasts over 2.7 million users worldwide.

About Digital Entertainment Asset

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Play to Earn (P2E) games, also referred to as Play and Earn (P&E) games. DEA operates the PlayMining gaming platform, NFT marketplace and Verse metaverse project and DEAPcoin ($DEP), the first P&E token approved by the Financial Service Agency of Japan. The team is headed by two co-CEOs — Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada — who together bring decades of experience in founding successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, producing Web TV programs and displaying a deep understanding of game finance.

About PlayMining

PlayMining is a GameFi platform with a total of six P&E game titles. Everyone can easily participate and earn DEAPcoin (DEP) cryptocurrency through games, regardless of their knowledge of Web3. The platform currently boasts approximately 2.7 million members worldwide, and continues to expand its content and user base based on the concept of "creating a social ecosystem that enables individuals to enjoy their lives while experiencing joy and fulfillment”.

Official Channels

DEA Website: https://dea.sg

PlayMining Website: https://playmining.com

PlayMining Discord: https://discord.com/invite/xWeHGdt

PlayMining Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayMining_SG

PlayMining Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayMining/

PlayMining Medium: https://medium.com/playmining-game

PlayMining Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGWmK0RLV4SB_PSXpj2j6dw

SOUL Fusers Website: https://soulfusers.playmining.com/

SOUL Fusers Twitter: https://twitter.com/SoulFusers

SOUL Fusers Discord: https://discord.gg/D7nsY5CNxC

About KADOKAWA Game Linkage

KADOKAWA Game Linkage Co., Ltd. (CEO: Shusuke Toshima) is a 100% subsidiary of Japanese media conglomerate KADOKAWA Co., Ltd. The company is engaged in a range of game media initiatives including the publication of information magazines such as "Famitsu" and "Game no Dengeki", the operation of web services, and video distribution. In addition, KADOKAWA Game Linkage is striving to create new value in all fields related to games such as goods production, event planning and operation, and e-sports management.

About CHANG Child Foundation of Asia

CHANG Child Foundation of Asia operates orphanages, kindergartens and tutoring schools in Cambodia. In Laos, it has built a primary school and a kindergarten. It operates an intellectual education school in Thailand and also supports a treatment facility for children with HIV. In Vietnam, it also supports a treatment facility for children with disabilities. In Japan, it organizes the CHANG Children's Earth University, a story-telling event for primary school children to teach them about foreign countries and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Media Contact

cecilia@yourprstrategist.com

dean@yourprstrategist.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42fc3152-4b12-4ce6-82a9-6000f4cd7a67

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/def9b3fb-ee7f-490f-ba27-031f41094b3a