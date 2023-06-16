English Italian

IDV wins major Swedish Armed Forces contract for up to 3,000 Light Multi-Purpose Vehicles

Turin, 16th June 2023. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has signed a framework agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to provide up to 3,000 light vehicles to the Swedish Armed Forces, with an initial order for 400 vehicles worth 850 million SEK (about 73 million EUR).

The up-to-nine-year framework agreement calls for IDV to supply Light Multi-Purpose Vehicles (LMPV) in Military Utility Vehicle (MUV) 4x4 configuration. The vehicles will guarantee high levels of mobility, compatibility with military and NATO fuels, and adaptability to diverse climatic ranges from -32°C to +49°C. Additionally, the fleet will be covered for reliability and servicing for up to 12 years via dedicated Customer Logistic Support.

The MUV is available in 12 different variants such as troop transport, medical, communications and logistics, compliant with NATO standards. In order to respond to the set of specific technical requirements for the LMPV Project, IDV designed on-purpose solutions and vehicle adaptations. These customisation requirements include an Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) performance upgrade in terms of both vehicle and superstructures, thus reaching full military levels of compliance, in-cab predispositions for the integration of communication and military equipment as well as tailor-made superstructures for different roles and applications. These include the possibility to transport the Medical 2 variant within the C-130 airplane while at the same time guaranteeing the functionality of the medical systems and intensive care equipment.

This significant order is a further step forward in IDV’s strategic business plan in delivering class-leading defence solutions in a complex international scenario.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments