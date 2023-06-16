French English

CBI ANNOUNCES LISTING PROJECT FOR $FAV - NEW TOKEN DEDICATED TO “FOOTBALL AT ALPHAVERSE” UNIVERSE

CBI's listing project includes ChilizX and other prominent centralised and decentralized exchanges

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces a listing project, scheduled for 2023, of the $FAV token on the ChilizX exchange platform, as discussions to list the token advance. $FAV is the utility token for the "Football At AlphaVerse" universe dedicated to football. This listing project is subject to the completion of the legal and technical review of the file by ChilizX.

A total of 11 billion units of the $FAV token have been created. The potential listing on ChilizX will involve a direct market release of an initial series of $FAV tokens in a proportion that, during the first few weeks, will depend on the volume of demand and is expected not to exceed 15% of the total $FAV tokens created.

The listing will potentially take place once the review of all technical and legal aspects is finalized, expected to occur during the calendar year 2023.

The utility token $FAV will have numerous functionalities, such as facilitating microtransactions within the universes, participating in quests or mini-games, purchasing NFTs, implementing referral programs, accessing discounts on purchases, and earning FAV tokens based on user creativity and engagement, similar to a loyalty card. An article on the AlphaVerse blog describing the initial characteristics of the $FAV token is available at the following link: https://alphaverse.com/blog/items/the-fav-token-your-passport-to-football-at-alphaverse/.

More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io .

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any $FAV tokens, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the necessary registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The listing of the token, currently under legal and technical review, remains subject to confirmation.The details of the listing may change as the Parties continue with the negotiations.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io .

