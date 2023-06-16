INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises an additional USD 2.295 million from investors

English Lithuanian

The INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, which invests in the infrastructure fund of a long-standing world-class asset manager, attracted an additional USD 2.295 million from investors. Fund is under management by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics. The fund’s units were distributed by the INVL Family Office.

After the placement, which ended on 15 June, the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I had raised a total of USD 44.64 million.

“Investments in infrastructure are more resilient to capital market volatility and act as a hedge against inflation, while at the same time being an attractive asset class for diversifying investment risk. Investment assets are acquired for the long term and generate steady income for investors. Moreover, this is an opportunity to invest in a global fund with most of its assets under management in the UK and the US,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at the INVL group.

The investment strategy of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I’s master fund is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in OECD member states. The majority of the master fund’s portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, air and seaports, product terminals, and data centres.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145,000. The fund has a lifetime of 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

Units of INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, a closed-end investment fund managed by INVL Asset Management for informed investors, are periodically distributed by INVL Family Office.

Important notice:

This is a marketing communication regarding information and shall not be construed as an offer to invest in any of the entities referred to in this communication, or an offer to buy securities of any of the entities referred to in this communication, including units of a collective investment undertaking, an investment recommendation, or investment research, as it is not designed to take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of you or any other individual investor.

When investing, the investor assumes the risk associated with the investment. The value of investments can both rise and fall, and an investor may recover less than they invested. Past investment results do not guarantee the same results or profitability in the future. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Before making a decision to invest, a potential investor should, on their own or with the help of investment advisers, assess the suitability of the investment for them along with the fees related to the investment, consider all the risks related to the investment, and carefully read the documents regarding the establishment and distribution of the investment fund (the rules, collective investment undertaking prospectus, etc.).

Units of this collective investment undertaking may be distributed to informed investors as defined in the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings for Informed Investors of the Republic of Lithuania, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and may not be distributed to any other clients.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.