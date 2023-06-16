Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market: Unlocking the Potential of Virtual Assistants in Healthcare: A Game-Changer for Providers

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants in 2022 to be worth US$ 858.29 million and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 28.5% to reach US$ 8,199.03 million by 2031.
Analysis of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants, or virtual assistants, are software applications that detect and carry outspoken commands in natural language.
Key Takeaways:
- The growing demand for self-care tools is driving the market revenue share.
- The rising adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the market demand.
- Healthcare virtual assistants can provide patients with a more personalized and convenient healthcare experience, improving patient satisfaction and loyalty.
Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 858.29 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 8,199.03 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 28.5% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Interface, User Interface, End User, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Recent Development in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market:
- In October 2022, Microsoft Corporation started a new initiative to assist those who are blind, have vision problems, or struggle to read product labels due to low literacy.
- In October 2022, by introducing the Orbita virtual assistant and conversational AI platform, AtlantiCare increased access to self-scheduling options for the healthcare system and made it simpler for patients to get in touch with their doctors.
Competitive Landscape
The prominent players operating in the global market for healthcare virtual assistants include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Infermedica, Kognito Solutions LLC
- eGain Corporation
- HealthTap Inc.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global healthcare virtual assistants market revenue is driven by the rising adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the usage of mobile phones. Furthermore, the fast use of digital assistants is mostly due to their affordability, fostering the expansion of the global market revenue for intelligent virtual assistants.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Interface
Based on the interface, the smart speaker segment dominates the global healthcare virtual assistants market with the largest revenue share. Expanding this segment's revenue share can be attributed to consumers' growing desire for technologically advanced goods.
Segmentation By User Interface
Based on the user interface, the automatic speech recognition segment dominates the global healthcare virtual assistants market with the largest revenue share. Speech and Voice Recognition technology can increase the productivity of tasks like patient care, and cash flow improvement is contributing to revenue growth.
Segmentation By End User
Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global healthcare virtual assistants market. This significant rise in the sizable revenue share is because virtual assistants are becoming more widely used by healthcare professionals due to their effectiveness.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global healthcare virtual assistants market. The developed healthcare sector, the pressing need to cut healthcare costs, the increased demand for technological advancements by healthcare facilities, and the growing pressure on the healthcare industry to maintain a balance between patient engagement and clinical workflow are the main reasons why North America accounts for the largest share of the global virtual assistant market.
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for virtual healthcare assistants. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth dynamics, revenue projections for ten years, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL HEALTHCARE VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
- Smart Speakers
- Chatbots
- GLOBAL HEALTHCARE VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY USER INTERFACE
- Automatic Speech Recognition
- Text Based
- Text to Speech Based
- Others
- GLOBAL HEALTHCARE VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
- Healthcare Providers
- Patients
- Healthcare Payers
- Others
HEALTHCARE VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS MARKET TOC
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
