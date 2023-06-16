Serum-free Media Market to Hit US$ 3.7 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for serum-free media in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.5 billion, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2031.

The global market for serum-free media was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Serum-free media is made to grow cell types or carry out applications without serum. An essential method for doing cell culture under specified conditions that are as free of confounding variables as is practical is the use of serum-free media (SFM).

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with chronic disease is driving the market revenue share.

Significant R&D for recombinant proteins is driving the market demand.

Gibco serum-free medium, by Thermo Fisher Scientific, providing enhanced cell growth and viability.

Serum-free Media Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.5 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.7 billion CAGR 7.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Media Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Serum-free Media Market:

In January 2023, The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) gave GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of Eat Just, Inc., a brand-new regulatory certification that is the first in the entire globe for employing the serum-free medium in the manufacture of cultivated meat. Increased scalability, lower production costs, and a more sustainable product will be the outcomes of this technological and regulatory accomplishment.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for serum-free media includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global serum-free media market revenue is driven by increasing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and other applications, the need for a defined and controlled environment for cell culture, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders. Furthermore, the development of advanced technologies, such as microfluidics and bioreactors, has significantly improved the efficiency and scalability of serum-free media production.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Media Type

Based on the media type, the CHO cell media segment dominates the global serum-free media market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to CHO cells having become the benchmark for producing antibodies due to their capacity to produce complex proteins that are equivalent to those found in humans.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the biopharmaceutical industry segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the global serum-free media market due to increased output, the prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and the demand for novel therapeutic treatments.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global serum-free media market. This large revenue share is attributed to numerous biopharmaceutical companies nearby, funding for cell and stem cell-based product research, lots of CROS, and a sound hospital infrastructure. The nation's rising use of serum-free media culture to develop vaccines for chronic illnesses and a rise in demand for a variety of recombinant proteins are two more factors that have contributed to the sector's revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports analyzed the global market for serum-free media in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SERUM-FREE MEDIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MEDIA TYPE CHO Cell Media Protein Expression Media Immunology Media Insect Cell Media Hybridoma Media Stem Cell Media Chemically defined Media GLOBAL SERUM-FREE MEDIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Biopharma Industry Clinical Research Organizations Others

SERUM-FREE MEDIA MARKET TOC

