Global Alumni Management Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $755.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alumni Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Alumni Management Software estimated at US$431 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$755.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$492 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Alumni Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$431 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$755.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Alumni Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Brief Overviev of Select Alumni Software Tools
- Select Trends in Alumni Management
- Select Alumni Management Software for 2019
- Select Alumni Management Software Tools
- Select Alumni Management Software
- Key Alumni Management Softwares
- IntraWorlds' Alumni Management Technology - A Key Alumni Management Texhnology
- Benefits of Alumni Management Platform
- The Indian Institute of Management in Partnership with AlmaConnect Launches IIM-A Alumni Portal
- Graduway Acquires VineUp
- Graduway Acquires CampusTap
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
