Global Alumni Management Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $755.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%

The global market for Alumni Management Software estimated at US$431 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$755.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$492 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Alumni Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $431 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $755.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

