2023 Report: Exploring Development Opportunities for Affordable Electric Vehicles - Featuring Audi, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Cruise and Cupra Among Others

As the global energy crisis intensifies, the demand for environmental protection is also growing significantly. EVs (Electric Vehicles) are considered a greener and more sustainable transportation option worldwide.

However, the long-standing high prices have limited the popularization of EVs. With the continuous advancement of technology and active promotion of policies, the global automotive market is gradually changing.

In addition to the price of EVs, the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for fuel-powered and electric vehicles is becoming comparable, making consumers more willing to choose electric vehicles.

This report provides an overview of the development of the affordable EVs from the perspectives of policy support and price reduction; looks into key factors leading to cost reduction in EVs; examines the cost-reduction measures of carmakers and analyzes the development trends of traditional and new carmakers in affordable EVs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Policy Support as Key Driving Force for Affordable EV

1.1 Policy Promotion

1.2 Policy Thrust

1.3 Gradual Decline in EV Prices of Automakers in Recent Years

1.3.1 Tesla

1.3.2 Volkswagen Group

1.3.3 Audi

1.3.4 BYD

1.3.5 Nissan



2. The Popularization and Affordability of Electric Vehicles Go Hand in Hand

2.1 Gradual Improvement in EV Service Levels

2.1.1 Vehicle Range for EVs Improved

2.1.2 Gradual Completion of Charging Infrastructure

2.1.3 Charging Payment Methods Becoming Easier

2.1.4 Supporting Regulations for Charging Infrastructure

2.2 Declining Prices of EVs Following Mass Production

2.3 Energy Crisis Impacting Oil Prices While Electricity Prices Remain Stable

2.4 Similar Costs of Ownership between Electric and Fuel-powered Vehicles

2.5 Mobility-as-a-Service as New Future Trend

2.5.1 Cruise

2.5.2 Waymo

2.5.3 Zoox

2.5.4 Baidu



3. Key Factors Promoting Cost Reduction in EV

3.1 Battery Costs

3.2 Automotive Semiconductor Costs

3.3 Changing Landscape of Electronic-Electric Vehicle Architecture



4. The Mindset of Carmakers on Affordable Cars

4.1 Affordable Car Models Vie for Market Share

4.2 Car Prices are Affordable but Not Low-Cost



5. Cost-Reduction Measures of Carmakers

5.1 Tesla

5.1.1 In-house Battery Production and Increased Suppliers

5.1.2 Vehicle Design Enhancements

5.1.3 Affordable Self-driving Solutions

5.1.4 Production Scalability

5.2 Traditional Carmakers

5.2.1 Shared Car Platform

5.2.2 Vehicle Design Enhancements

5.3 New Carmakers

5.3.1 Development Through Platforms of Traditional Carmakers

5.3.2 In-house Automotive Software Technology

5.3.3 Supply Chain Autonomy

5.3.4 Direct Sales Model



6. Analyst's Perspective

Companies Mentioned

Audi

Baidu

BMW

BYD

Cruise

Cupra

Faraday Future

Fisker

Ford Motor

Honda

Hyundai

II-VI Inc.

JAC Motors

KIA

LG Chemical

Li Auto

Lucid

Mazda

NIO

Nissan

Panasonic

Polestar

Qromis

Rivian

