Global Proteomics Partnering Deals Collection 2023: Insights Into the Most Active Dealmakers and Leading Deals Since 2010

The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Report Scope
Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to proteomics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 includes:
- Trends in proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 600 proteomics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading proteomics deals by value since 2010
- Most active proteomics dealmakers since 2010
- The leading proteomics partnering resources
In Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of proteomics technologies and products.
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- 20/20 BioResponse
- 21st Century Biochemicals
- A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
- A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
- A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)
- AB Analitica
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- Ablynx
- Abnova
- Abraxis BioScience
- Absorption Systems
- Abt Bio Pharma Solutions
- Academy for Medical Development & Collaboration
- Acceleron Pharma
- Acella Pharmaceuticals
- ACGT
- Activiomics
- ActivX Biosciences
- ADC Biotechnology
- Adeona Pharmaceuticals
- Adimab
- Aduro BioTech
- Advaita
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advanced Manufacturing Fund
- Advinus Therapeutics
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aestus Therapeutic
- AEterna Zentaris
- Affibody
- Affomix
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- AGTC
- Aileron Therapeutics
- Ajinomoto AminoScience
- Alamar Biosciences
- Albumedix
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Allozyne
- Almac Diagnostics
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Althea Technologies
- Altus Pharmaceuticals
- and many, many more!
