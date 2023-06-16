Global Electronic Warfare Market Worth $17+ Billion in 2023 - Prospects for Established Firms and Those Seeking to Enter the Market, with Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

In terms of value the market will surpass US$17.32 billion in 2023. The analyst predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. This work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Increasing Demand for Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems by Military Organizations Around the World



The electronic warfare market has been growing steadily in recent years due to the increasing demand for advanced electronic warfare systems by military organizations around the world. This is driven by the growing threats posed by state and non-state actors who are using advanced electronic systems to disrupt military operations and gain a strategic advantage.



Key Questions Answered

How is the electronic warfare (EW) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the electronic warfare (EW) market?

How will each electronic warfare (EW) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each electronic warfare (EW) submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading electronic warfare (EW) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the electronic warfare (EW) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of electronic warfare (EW) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the electronic warfare (EW) market?

Where is the electronic warfare (EW) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

How will the report help you?



In summary, this 360+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product, capability, platform, and portable systems, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2023 to 2033.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else



With this new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how this work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. The study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market, 2023 to 2033, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.



Companies Mentioned

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems

Electronic Warfare Associates

Indra Sistemas SA

InterTronic Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TriaSys Technologies Corp

TRISTAR (formerly Tri Star Engineering Inc.)

URC Systems

Avibras Industria Aeroespacial

Calian Group Ltd.

CloudAhoy

Crescent Systems

Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA)

Denel Group

DFS Aviation Services

Elbit Systems

Elettronica S.p.A.

Elon

Hanwha Corporation

Heart Aerospace

Hensoldt South Africa

Indra Air Traffic Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Leonardo S.p.A.

LIG Nex1

Long Wave

Paramount Group

PT Len Industri

Radio-Electronic Technologies

Red 6 Aerospace

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Samsung Techwin and Thales

Shield AI

SMRT Trains

SonarTech

SpiderOak

Taurus Armas S.A.

Terma

Thales Group

Association of Old Crows (AOC)

Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (IEEE AESS)

Electronic Warfare and Range Instrumentation System Program Office (EWRISO)

Military Sensing Symposia (MSS)

National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

National Electronic Warfare Center (NEWC)

National Spectrum Consortium (NSC)

NATO Electronic Warfare Advisory Committee (NEWAC)

Airborne Electronic Attack Systems and EA-6B Program Office (PMA-234)

Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA)

Signal Processing Society (SPS)

Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers (SPIE)

Tactical Technology Office (TTO)

The Electronic Warfare Society (TEWS)

The Joint Spectrum Center (JSC)

The Military Communications and Electronics Association (MCEA)

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

The National Security Agency (NSA)

The United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmfz0k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.