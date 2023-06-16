English Finnish

Eezy Plc -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 June 2023 at 11.30

Siina Saksi starts as CEO of Eezy Plc, changes in management team

Siina Saksi, who was appointed in April as Eezy’s CEO, has today started work in the CEO role.

The deputy CEO, director for Professional Services unit, Pasi Papunen will leave the company. HR Director Hanna Lehto does not return to her position from parental leave, but will leave the company.

“I am very pleased that Siina can start her work already now. I wish Siina best of luck and all the success as the new CEO, and I am confident that Eezy is in good professional hands under her leadership. I thank Hanna for her significant contribution in building Eezy into its current form. I warmly thank Pasi for being the acting CEO during this spring and for the significant growth of our Professional services,” says Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board of Eezy Plc.





Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board, Eezy Plc, Tel. +358 50 577 4200

Siina Saksi, CEO, Eezy Plc, Tel. +358 50 550 3912

Eezy is a working life professional company. Our vision is a society that offers possibilities to work for everyone, and where companies are led with a human touch and they create wellbeing for the Finnish society. On annual basis we employ 32 000 people, lead 900 organization development projects, analyze 200 000 personnel survey responses and conduct 3300 personal assessments. We serve our clients in staffing, leadership coaching, employment, recruitment, research & data, and light entrepreneurship services. Eezy’s revenue was 248 million euros in 2022 and the company is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki.