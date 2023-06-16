Analyzing North America's Leading Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers (2023-2027): Daimler, Volvo, Traton, PACCAR, and Nikola Motor - A Comparative Study on SWOT & Strategy

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2023-2027 - North America's Top 5 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, PACCAR, Nikola Motor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the North America's Top 5 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis based on an assessment of their relative market positioning, capabilities, strategic responsiveness & resilience and the ability to adapt & navigate their way through market turbulence & effectively capitalize upon emerging, potential growth opportunities.



The report provides detailed analysis on the OEMs, including:

Comprehensive Analysis of Business Portfolio across Industry OEMs

Strategic Market Positioning, Capabilities and Responsiveness

Overarching Strategy Focus

Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon

Financial Strength, Capital Structure and Leverage

Detailed Comparative SWOT analysis on the Industry OEMs

The North American Class 6-8 Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport activity marked by high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging in a predominantly supply side led market scenario.

The industry OEMs have been looking to increase production rates to meet surging demand levels, with the book-to-bill ratios hovering around 1, while battling continued supply chain disruptions & constraints, component shortages, rising input costs and an increasingly uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates & tectonic geopolitical shifts.

The trucking industry's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, is the overarching theme and is likely to gain further momentum going forward.

Most key industry OEMs are now transitioning towards series production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating amongst each other and with domain specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for transition towards sustainability.

Additionally, automation, electrification and further evolution of connectivity based service models remain key areas of focus for the truck manufacturers



The high average age of in-service truck fleets across most markets owing to production capacity constraints over the recent years, rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization and strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile & uncertain crude oil price environment. That's despite projections for the slowdown of the world economy over near term owing to market hadwinds, supply chain disruptions, ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by Central Banks globally



Trucking, thus, is projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum in 2023 across most markets with a year-on-year growth of up to 10% projected for traditional markets, i.e., North American Class 8 and EU30 market for heavy trucks, while the growth rate for emerging markets in Asia, led by China and India, is likely to be around 15%.

Key Takeaways



The report also projects market evolution for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges and potential growth opportunities

Overall Strategy Focus and analysis of Key Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the North America's Top Class 6-8 Truck OEMs Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on Industry OEMs Insights into Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to shape the future of the Global Trucking industry over medium term Outlining of Emerging, Potential Growth Opportunities Identifies Key Driving & Restraining Forces impacting the industry & assessment of their potential degree of impact through a comprehensive Force Field Analysis Emerging Technologies, Market Development and Medium-Term Demand Growth Projections for Trucks across Key Markets

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Business Snapshot - Top 5 Industry OEMs

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section - 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Top 5 Truck Manufacturers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Traton Group

PACCAR Inc.

Nikola Motor

Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Traton Group

PACCAR Inc.

Nikola Motor

Section - 6: Strategy Focus, Priorities and Key Strategies & Plans for Near to Medium Term - Top 5 Truck Producers in North America

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Traton Group

PACCAR Inc.

Nikola Motor

Section - 7: - Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 9: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market through 2026

