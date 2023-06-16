European Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Daimler, Ford Motor, Hyundai and Stellantis Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an analysis of the European power steering market. Power steering has been widely adopted in the passenger vehicle industry in Europe as it enables fuel efficiency, ensures easy integration with other vehicle systems, improves steering performance, and provides enhanced assistance for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).
Focusing primarily on the electric power steering (EPS) ecosystem, the study analyzes the current market landscape and offers relevant market growth forecasts. The EPS market in Europe was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030, achieving a value of $3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The study provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the revenue and volume potential of different types of EPS systems, such as column-assist EPS, pinion-assist EPS, and rack-assist EPS. Additionally, it examines the impact of technological advancements, emerging trends, and industry challenges on the EPS market in Europe.
The study also identifies the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and provides valuable insights to help industry stakeholders navigate the evolving EPS market in Europe and capitalize on the growth opportunities emerging out of this space.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What are the different types of power steering systems?
- How is the EPS market expected to grow? What are the key drivers and restraints for the EPS market?
- Which are the key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of EPS systems?
- What strategies are OEMs adopting for EPS manufacturing and deployment in Europe?
- What is the impact of technological advancements and emerging trends on the EPS market in Europe?
- What are the different growth opportunities for the EPS market in Europe until 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Power Steering System Segmentation
- Power Steering Systems Definitions
- Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International's Definitions for Driving Automation Levels
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. EPS Systems Overview
- EPS System Components
- EPS Functional Roadmap
- United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Regulation No.157 for Advanced Steering Functions in Vehicles
- Comparison by EPS Type
- Recommended EPS Systems for Passenger Vehicle Segments
- EPS Technology Trends
- SbW: Crucial Enabler of CASE Mobility
- Driver-Out-of-the-Loop Steering Systems for the Future
- Technology Trends: HO EPS
- Technology Trends: mCEPS
- Technology Trends: DC-enabled EPS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Power Steering Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Steering Type
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: CEPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- CEPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: PEPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- PEPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: REPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- REPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups
- Forecast Analysis
8. Key OEM Profiles
- BMW Group
- Daimler Group
- Ford Motor Company
- Hyundai Group
- Stellantis
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
9. EPS Supplier Profiles
- Nexteer Automotive
- JTEKT Corporation
- Bosch
- ZF
- Hyundai Mobis
- Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Steering Systems for ADAS and Autonomous Functions
- Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Migration from Fail-safe to Fail-operational EPS
- Growth Opportunity 3: Supplier Consolidation and Partnership to Gain Market Leadership
11. Conclusions and Future Outlook
12. Next Steps
