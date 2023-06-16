European Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Daimler, Ford Motor, Hyundai and Stellantis Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an analysis of the European power steering market. Power steering has been widely adopted in the passenger vehicle industry in Europe as it enables fuel efficiency, ensures easy integration with other vehicle systems, improves steering performance, and provides enhanced assistance for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

Focusing primarily on the electric power steering (EPS) ecosystem, the study analyzes the current market landscape and offers relevant market growth forecasts. The EPS market in Europe was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022. The market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2022 to 2030, achieving a value of $3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the revenue and volume potential of different types of EPS systems, such as column-assist EPS, pinion-assist EPS, and rack-assist EPS. Additionally, it examines the impact of technological advancements, emerging trends, and industry challenges on the EPS market in Europe.

The study also identifies the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and provides valuable insights to help industry stakeholders navigate the evolving EPS market in Europe and capitalize on the growth opportunities emerging out of this space.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the different types of power steering systems?

How is the EPS market expected to grow? What are the key drivers and restraints for the EPS market?

Which are the key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of EPS systems?

What strategies are OEMs adopting for EPS manufacturing and deployment in Europe?

What is the impact of technological advancements and emerging trends on the EPS market in Europe?

What are the different growth opportunities for the EPS market in Europe until 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Power Steering System Segmentation

Power Steering Systems Definitions

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International's Definitions for Driving Automation Levels

Vehicle Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. EPS Systems Overview

EPS System Components

EPS Functional Roadmap

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Regulation No.157 for Advanced Steering Functions in Vehicles

Comparison by EPS Type

Recommended EPS Systems for Passenger Vehicle Segments

EPS Technology Trends

SbW: Crucial Enabler of CASE Mobility

Driver-Out-of-the-Loop Steering Systems for the Future

Technology Trends: HO EPS

Technology Trends: mCEPS

Technology Trends: DC-enabled EPS

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Power Steering Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Steering Type

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: CEPS

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

CEPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: PEPS

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

PEPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: REPS

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

REPS Penetration in Major OEM Groups

Forecast Analysis

8. Key OEM Profiles

BMW Group

Daimler Group

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Group

Stellantis

Toyota Group

Volkswagen Group

9. EPS Supplier Profiles

Nexteer Automotive

JTEKT Corporation

Bosch

ZF

Hyundai Mobis

Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Steering Systems for ADAS and Autonomous Functions

Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Migration from Fail-safe to Fail-operational EPS

Growth Opportunity 3: Supplier Consolidation and Partnership to Gain Market Leadership

11. Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Next Steps

