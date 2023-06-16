United States Death Care Market Report 2028: Sector is Expected to Reach $28.29 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Death Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers market size & forecast data for the death care market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of death care is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of US death care, including the US death care market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present death care market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



MARKET DEFINITION



The death care industry of the US includes organizations and companies that provide services such as cremation, funeral, burial or cremation, and memorial. The US death care industry is dominated by a few large companies such as SCI, Carriage Services, StoneMor Partners L.P., NorthStar Memorial Group, Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks & Mortuaries, and Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home.

Moreover, many family-owned or individual businesses exist in the death care market. The market is driven by innovative business models and digital revolutions such as live streaming to draw consumers. The leading vendors offer various funeral services with Preneed arrangements packages.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The US death care market was valued at $22.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $28.29 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% by value during the forecast period.

The US death care market has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic due to growing infectious diseases. In the South and West region, there are many states where natural disaster causes a greater number of deaths, which causes the rise in demand for death care services.

In the US death care market, pricing, location, and professionalism are the three main criteria for selecting death care service consumers.

In the late '70s, the death care market of the US experienced high demand for at-need arrangements. Currently, consumers prefer preneed arrangements as it reduces the stress of funeral arrangements and does not financially burden close family members.

The death care market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to a few factors, such as growth in the number of funeral homes and cemeteries, rising demand for online funerals, increasing demand for designed caskets & urns, and rising demand for green burial, etc.

SCI, Carriage Services, StoneMor Partners L.P., NorthStar Memorial Group, Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks & Mortuaries, and Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home are the leading players and have strong market penetration. Vendors such as New Belgium Brewing Company, The Legacy Funeral Services of Texas, LLC, Montefiore Cemetery, The Spring Grove Family, and Mount Auburn Cemetery are the other prominent players with a noteworthy presence in the market.

Over the last few years, many large companies have been following the acquisition strategy in the market. For instance, SCI and Carriage Services have acquired many funeral homes and cemeteries over the last few years.

Many companies offer personalized services and products, such as caskets and urns, which are trending in the US death care market.

The demand for Preneed arrangements is rising, which reduces the stress and financial burden caused due to sudden death, thus helping the companies in the US death care market grow.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $28.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States

Us Death Care Market Drivers

Us Death Care Market Trends

Us Death Care Market Constraints

