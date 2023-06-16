Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Cancer is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intratumoral cancer therapies market is expected to grow from $109.66 billion in 2022 to $124.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The intratumoral cancer therapies market is expected to reach $197.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Major players in the intratumoral cancer therapies market are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Celgene Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc.

Intratumoral cancer therapies refer to treatments that are directly injected or applied to a tumor. These therapies are specifically designed to target tumor cells and can be used with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.



The main types of intratumoral cancer therapies are monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, immune system modulators, adoptive cell transfer, and cytokines. Monoclonal antibodies refer to the particular kind of lab-made protein that can connect to certain bodily targets, including antigens found on the exterior of cancer cells. These are used in various applications such as lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head and neck cancer, and other applications, and are used by various end users such as hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the intratumoral cancer therapies market. Companies operating in the intratumoral cancer therapies market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Evonik, a US-based, specialty chemical manufacturing company, a novel microparticle technology called EUDRATEC SoluFlow, designed to improve the solubility of active medicinal components in oral medication formulations, in cancer therapies. With the use of this breakthrough technology, chemicals that were previously thought to be insoluble can now be used to create a wider variety of oral medications.



In January 2023, AstraZeneca, a UK-based, science-driven biopharmaceutical firm that concentrates on the research, commercialization, and discovery of prescription drugs for oncology and rare diseases, acquired Neogene Therapeutics Inc., for $120 million. This acquisition will open up new avenues for AstraZeneca for the treatment of cancer. Neogene Therapeutics Inc is an Amsterdam -based biotechnology research company that delivers a customized treatment based on TCR genes that target neoantigens detected in the tumor of a specific patient.



North America was the largest region in the intratumoral cancer therapies market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the intratumoral cancer therapies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market going forward. Cancer is a condition when somebody's cells grow out of control and spread to other body regions. As cancer incidence continues to rise globally, there is an increasing need for effective and targeted cancer therapies. Intratumoral cancer therapies are used in diagnosing and treating cancer that help in avoiding off-target toxicities, dose-limiting toxicities, and adverse effects due to immune stimulation for patients suffering from cancer.



The intratumoral cancer therapies market consists of revenues earned by entities by chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



1. Executive Summary



2. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Characteristics



3. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market



5. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cell Therapies

Immunes System Modulator

Adoptive Cell Transfer

Cytokines

6.2. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Malenoma

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Applications

6.3. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centres

Clinics

7. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

