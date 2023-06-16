Global Immersive Analytics Industry research Report 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 51.7% to 2028 - Increasing Demand for IoT to Create Huge Potential

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive Analytics Market by Offering (Hardware, Solutions, Services), End-use Industry (Healthcare, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Media & Entertainment), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the immersive analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2023 to USD 6.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 51.7%

The rising demand for analyzing and understanding heterogeneous data with data visualization tools will drive the growth of the immersive analytics market. Analyzing heterogeneous data can also offer advantages as it can provide a more comprehensive understanding of a complex system or issue, leading to better decision-making and insights.

By Hardware, the Sensors & Controllers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Sensors and controllers play vital roles in enhancing immersive analytics. Sensors gather information about the user's surroundings and physical state, while controllers enable users to interact with the immersive environment. The collected data and interaction can be leveraged to enhance the user's experience and create more engaging and informative analytics.

Positional tracking sensors track the user's movements and position, while handheld controllers enable users to manipulate and select virtual objects. Gesture recognition technology interprets hand gestures and body movements, while eye tracking monitors the user's gaze. Voice recognition allows for interaction through voice commands.

By service, the managed services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services are important as they are specifically related to client experiences. A technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The services offered must fit perfectly into the client's environment.

Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors regardless of the client's location. Managed service providers offer technical expertise, consistency, and flexibility, regardless of the client's location. They deal with all the pre-and post-deployment questions and needs of clients.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

Companies operating in this region will benefit from flexible economic conditions, the industrialization-and globalization-motivated policies of governments, and the expanding digitalization and technological adoption, all of which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.

The growth of the immersive analytics market is anticipated to be fueled by the surge in urbanization in the region. Asia Pacific has a significant technology adoption rate and is expected to record the highest growth rate in the immersive analytics market over the next few years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Use of Digitalized Platforms to Drive Market Growth

Professional Services Segment to Account for Larger Market Size

Professional Services Segment to Account for Larger Market Size

Professional Services Segment to Account for Larger Market Size

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Immersive Technology and Increasing Digitalization

Large Amount and Complexity of Data Available for Analysis to Increase Demand

Rising Demand to Analyze and Understand Heterogeneous Data with Data Visualization Tools

Growing Adoption of Head-Mounted Displays for 3D Data Visualization

Restraints

High Cost to Deploy Infrastructure Required for Immersive Analytics

Opportunities

Immersive Analytics to Generate New Revenue Streams for Businesses

Increasing Demand for IoT to Create Huge Potential for Immersive Analytics

Adoption of Immersive Analytics to Enable Firms to Provide More Personalized Customer Experience

Challenges

Complex Data Ecosystem to Lead to Data Breaches and Security Issues

Lack of Analytical Knowledge in Workforce

Major Players

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Htc

Meta

Tibco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise(Hpe)

Magic Leap

Sap

Accenture

Tableau

Reply

Smes/Start-Ups

Kognitiv Spark

Aventior

Immersion Analytics

Badvr

Virtualitics

Softcare Studios

Juju Immersive Limited

Arsome Technology

Varjo

Cognitive3D

Senseglove

Dpvr

Pico

History of Immersive Analytics

Ecosystem Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Offering

Average Selling Price Trend

Technology Analysis

Related Technologies

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Haptic Technology

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

3D Modeling and Animation

Impact of Immersive Analytics on Adjacent Technologies

Industry Use Cases

Use Case 1: Toyota Collaborated with Microsoft to Create Immersive and Engaging Working Experience

Use Case 2: Audi to Provide New Driving Experience to Passengers with Immersive Tools

Use Case 4: Remotespark to Help Workers to Resolve Repair and Maintenance Issues Remotely

Use Case 6: Cannon Design Selected Vive and Nvidia to Enable Remote Meetings with Collaborative Multi-User Support

Patent Analysis

Document of Patents

Innovation and Patent Applications

Regulatory Landscape

Iso/Tc 184/Sc 4

Iso/ Tc 184

General Personal Data Protection Law (Gpdp)

Australian Digital Currency Commerce Association (Adcca)

Digital Signature Act

GDPr

Financial Services Modernization Act

Sox Act

Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Federal Information Security Management Act

Future Directions of Market Landscape

Immersive Technology Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsy3y3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment