Global Medical Scheduling Software Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $927.09 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.4%

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Scheduling Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Software, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical scheduling software market is expected to reach US$ 927.09 million by 2028 from US$ 435.24 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.



Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, surge in use of smart devices for monitoring health, and shortage of nursing staff and doctors are among the key forces driving the medical scheduling software market. However, security and privacy issues are hindering the medical scheduling software hinder the market growth.



Medical scheduling software allows patients to schedule their appointments through online when they are away from the hospitals or clinics. The practice employs the comprehensive system with an integrated patient portal and scheduling software. Common features of a medical scheduling software include, patient registration, appointment reminder services, customizable settings, and patient tracking. The economic and efficient handling of the software has led to increased preference of the software.



A patient-centric approach is an idea in healthcare systems that can establish a partnership among patients & their families and healthcare practitioners to align decisions with patients' needs, preferences, and wants. It also includes the delivery of specific education and support patients require to make certain decisions and participate in their care.



Increased engagement with all stakeholders (providers, patients, and others), leading to reduced overall expenses. Improved knowledge and understanding among patients of their health, well-being, and healthcare choices leading to enhanced care and reduced levels of illness.

This improved knowledge can also improve care after discharge, hospital visits, reduced readmissions, and secondary consults. By engaging and collaborating with patients in decision-making, health providers can make more suitable decisions regarding a patient's health. Increased competitive advantage as more hospitals compete for patients based on both qualities of care and cost. Better quality of life for patients leads to an increase in the satisfaction of both doctor and patient.



In recent years the patient-centric approach has been predominant in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations and software development are crucial to this healthcare industry revolution. These technological developments support medical and administrative services that dramatically enhance and ease healthcare processes, communications, and workflow. Patient-centric healthcare raises patient satisfaction levels, which creates benefits for healthcare providers and practices. Thus, the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers driving the growth of the medical scheduling software market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $435.24 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $927.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach by Healthcare Providers

Surge in Use of Smart Devices for Monitoring Health

Shortage of Nursing Staff and Doctors

Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Knowledge About the Internet of Things

Future Trend

Increasing Acceptance of Mobile Health Technology

Companies Mentioned

TimeTrade

AdvanceMD, Inc.

Yocale Network Corporation

Voicent Communications Inc.

WellSky, Daw Systems, Inc.

ByteBloc Software

Workpath

Delta Health Technologies, Inc.

DHS Worldwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9ywq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment