NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
16 June 2023
Company Announcement number 46/2023
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|3.00 %
|20S
|Annuity
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2036
|4.00 %
|22S
|Annuity
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2046
|5.00 %
|23S
|Annuity
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2056
|5.00 %
|27S
|Annuity*
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2056
*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 20 and 30 years, respectively.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
