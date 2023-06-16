English Danish

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















16 June 2023





Company Announcement number 46/2023

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 3.00 % 20S Annuity 31-08-2026 01-10-2036 4.00 % 22S Annuity 31-08-2026 01-10-2046 5.00 % 23S Annuity 31-08-2026 01-10-2056 5.00 % 27S Annuity* 31-08-2026 01-10-2056

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 20 and 30 years, respectively.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment