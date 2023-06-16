Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

16 June 2023

 


 

Company Announcement number 46/2023

 

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

 

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
3.00 %20SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2036
4.00 %22SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2046
5.00 %23SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2056
5.00 %27SAnnuity*31-08-202601-10-2056

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.

 

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 20 and 30 years, respectively.

 

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

