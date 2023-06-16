Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030: Increased Demand for Data Center Storage Drives Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Liquid Cooling estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The Data Center Liquid Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

Cooling Accounts for Lion's Share of Data Center Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others

Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %) by Structure Type for the Year 2019

Liquid Cooling: A Powerful Market Differentiator for Data Center Operators

Progressive Growth on the Cards for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market

Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Increased Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers Instigate Widespread Market Opportunities

CRAC and CRAH: Traditional Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Liquid Cooling Landscape

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Liquid Cooling Technology in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently Launched Data Center Liquid Cooling Designs

ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2T Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling System

Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP & Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

Facebook Rolls Out New StatePoint Liquid Cooling System for Datacenter

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

