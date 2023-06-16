Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030: Increased Demand for Data Center Storage Drives Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Liquid Cooling estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Data Center Liquid Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- Allied Control Ltd.
- Asetek A/S
- Emerson Electric Company
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC)
- Horizon Computing Solutions
- IBM Corporation
- Midas Green Technologies, LLC.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SA
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|179
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations
- Cooling Accounts for Lion's Share of Data Center Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others
- Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %) by Structure Type for the Year 2019
- Liquid Cooling: A Powerful Market Differentiator for Data Center Operators
- Progressive Growth on the Cards for Data Center Liquid Cooling Solutions Market
- Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
- A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
- Increased Demand for Data Center Storage
- Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022
- Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing
- Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)
- IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers
- Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers Instigate Widespread Market Opportunities
- CRAC and CRAH: Traditional Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers
- AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Liquid Cooling Landscape
- Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure
- Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Liquid Cooling Technology in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently Launched Data Center Liquid Cooling Designs
- ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2T Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling System
- Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP & Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution
- Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support
- Facebook Rolls Out New StatePoint Liquid Cooling System for Datacenter
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
