Global AS-Interface Strategic Business Report 2023: Wastewater Treatment is a Promising Application of AS-Interface

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AS-Interface - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for AS-Interface estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AS-I Gateway / Master, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$612.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AS-I Slave segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The AS-Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

ABB Group

Baumer Electric AG

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Leoni Special Cables GmbH

Nexans SA

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Valmet Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

AS-Interface: A Simple, Flexible and Reliable Industrial Network Solution

AS-i Gateway Component: The Largest Segment

Material Handling Leads Application Segments

Food & Beverage Leads the AS-Interface Market

Global AS-Interface Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use for 2019

AS-Interface - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in AS-Interface Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend towards Automation of Industrial Operations Presents Growth Opportunities for AS-Interface Market

Ethernet and AS-Interface: An Ideal Combination of Networks for Industrial Automation

AS-Interface for Material Handling & Drive Control

AS-Interface Solutions for Automation of Material Handling Systems at Airports

AS-Interface Enables Easy Implementation of Building Automation

AS-Interface for Food & Beverage Industry

AS-i Optimizes Pharmaceutical Processes

Wastewater Treatment: A Promising Application of AS-Interface

AS-Interface Becomes Indispensable for Intelligent Process Automation in Process Industry

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Concept Drives Integration of Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-i) in Manufacturing Systems

The Upcoming Next Generation AS-Interface, ASi-5: Addressing Needs of Digitization, Industry 4.0 and IoT in Industries

AS-i: A Powerful Bus System to Optimize Enterprise and Plant Operations and Reduce Installation Costs

Safety at Work: An Important System within AS-Interface Standard

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

AS-Interface

Components of AS-Interface

Master

Power Supply

Cables

Junction

AS-Interface Versions and Specifications

Development of AS-Interface Standard

Applications of AS-Interface

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54obe2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment