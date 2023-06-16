Global AS-Interface Strategic Business Report 2023: Wastewater Treatment is a Promising Application of AS-Interface

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AS-Interface - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for AS-Interface estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
AS-I Gateway / Master, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$612.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AS-I Slave segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The AS-Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Baumer Electric AG
- Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Ifm Electronic GmbH
- Leoni Special Cables GmbH
- Nexans SA
- Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
- Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Valmet Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- AS-Interface: A Simple, Flexible and Reliable Industrial Network Solution
- AS-i Gateway Component: The Largest Segment
- Material Handling Leads Application Segments
- Food & Beverage Leads the AS-Interface Market
- Global AS-Interface Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use for 2019
- AS-Interface - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in AS-Interface Market
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend towards Automation of Industrial Operations Presents Growth Opportunities for AS-Interface Market
- Ethernet and AS-Interface: An Ideal Combination of Networks for Industrial Automation
- AS-Interface for Material Handling & Drive Control
- AS-Interface Solutions for Automation of Material Handling Systems at Airports
- AS-Interface Enables Easy Implementation of Building Automation
- AS-Interface for Food & Beverage Industry
- AS-i Optimizes Pharmaceutical Processes
- Wastewater Treatment: A Promising Application of AS-Interface
- AS-Interface Becomes Indispensable for Intelligent Process Automation in Process Industry
- Shift towards Industry 4.0 Concept Drives Integration of Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-i) in Manufacturing Systems
- The Upcoming Next Generation AS-Interface, ASi-5: Addressing Needs of Digitization, Industry 4.0 and IoT in Industries
- AS-i: A Powerful Bus System to Optimize Enterprise and Plant Operations and Reduce Installation Costs
- Safety at Work: An Important System within AS-Interface Standard
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- AS-Interface
- Components of AS-Interface
- Master
- Power Supply
- Cables
- Junction
- AS-Interface Versions and Specifications
- Development of AS-Interface Standard
- Applications of AS-Interface
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
