Global Continuous Integration Tools Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Prominence of Automation of Software Development Processes Drives Growth

The global market for Continuous Integration Tools estimated at US$774.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Continuous Integration Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$511.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $774.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

Continuous Integration Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Automation of Software Development Processes Drives Market Growth

Brief Overview of Leading Continuous Integration Tools and Their NoTable Features

Accelerating Demand for Faster Release Cycles Bodes Well for Growth

Vital Role of Continuous Integration Tools Customized for Mobile App Development

In a Mobile-First World, Ballooning Popularity of Mobile Apps Brings New Market Opportunities: Global Mobile App Downloads (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Emergence of Container Technology Sheds Focus on Continuous Integration Tools with Support for Containers

Rise in Container Deployments Spurred by Digital Transformation Initiatives in Enterprises to Benefit Demand for CI Tools Supporting Containers: Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rise of Cloud Computing Opens up Lucrative Growth Opportunities

