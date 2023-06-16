Global Continuous Integration Tools Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Prominence of Automation of Software Development Processes Drives Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Integration Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Continuous Integration Tools estimated at US$774.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
The Continuous Integration Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$511.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Appveyor Systems Inc.
- Atlassian
- Autorabit
- Bitrise Limited
- Buildkite Pty., Ltd.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Circle Internet Services, Inc.
- CloudBees, Inc.
- Drone.Io
- Electric Cloud, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Jetbrains
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nevercode Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- PHPCI
- Puppet, Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Rendered Text
- Shippable Inc.
- SmartBear Software, Inc.
- Travis CI GmbH
- Vsoft Technologies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$774.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Continuous Integration Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prominence of Automation of Software Development Processes Drives Market Growth
- Brief Overview of Leading Continuous Integration Tools and Their NoTable Features
- Accelerating Demand for Faster Release Cycles Bodes Well for Growth
- Vital Role of Continuous Integration Tools Customized for Mobile App Development
- In a Mobile-First World, Ballooning Popularity of Mobile Apps Brings New Market Opportunities: Global Mobile App Downloads (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
- Emergence of Container Technology Sheds Focus on Continuous Integration Tools with Support for Containers
- Rise in Container Deployments Spurred by Digital Transformation Initiatives in Enterprises to Benefit Demand for CI Tools Supporting Containers: Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Rise of Cloud Computing Opens up Lucrative Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
