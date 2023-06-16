English French

Dassault Aviation at the 2023 Paris Air Show

(Saint-Cloud, France, June 16, 2023) – Dassault Aviation is proud to present its dual civil/military know-how to professionals and the general public at the Paris Air Show, the 54th edition of which will be held at Paris-Le Bourget airport from June 19 to 25, 2023.

Dassault Aviation will be present in hall 2A, stand A251, displaying models of our aircraft under a giant video screen. A "Rafale Experience" area will enable visitors to experience a flight in virtual reality.

The static display (row A – no. 7) will showcase the Rafale, Falcon 8X, 6X and 2000LXS, as well as full-scale models of the NGF and the Falcon 10X cabin. The Falcons presented at the show will fly with blends containing 30% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); our Falcons will be able to fly with 50% blends as soon as they become available; the 10X will be the first 100%-compatible Falcon.

The static display will also feature a building dedicated to our collaborative air combat solutions and customer support services.

The Rafale will be demonstrated in flight by the French Air and Space Force, and the Falcon 6X by our test pilots.

Dassault Aviation will be taking part in the 5th edition of "L'Avion des Métiers" (Careers Plane) and in the "L'Aéro recrute" recruitment operation; an HR reception desk will be permanently available on our stand. People interested in aeronautical professions will be able to attend demonstrations and directly consider career opportunities with our engineers, technicians, master craftsmen and HR managers. In 2023, Dassault Aviation will be recruiting 1,000 employees in all fields: design, production, support, digital, etc.

We will also be present at the Paris Air Lab, an exploration area dedicated to innovation, where our specialists will be exhibiting work relating to decarbonized air transport and 4.0 production methods.

Finally, we'll be welcoming to the Show the partners we support as part of our social commitments:

- "Elles bougent", an association that encourages girls to take up technical and scientific careers;

- "Féminisons les métiers de l'aéronautique et du spatial", a coordinating body for companies in the sector committed to promoting gender mix;

- Hanvol", an association co-founded by Dassault Aviation to support the retraining of disabled people in the aeronautical sector.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said: "This 54th Paris Air Show will illustrate how we are looking to the future of our two main activities: military aviation, which defends our country and its allies, and contributes to France's sovereignty and Europe's strategic autonomy; and business aviation, which connects companies with ever greater efficiency, safety and control of its environmental footprint, thanks in particular to SAF. Le Bourget is also the place to celebrate the remarkable passion for aeronautics shown by the French people for over a century. We're delighted to welcome back the general public, whose interest in our industry is as strong as ever."

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,700 employees.

TO FOLLOW THE PARIS AIR SHOW WITH DASSAULT AVIATION:

www.dassault-aviation.com

twitter.com/dassault_onair

linkedin.com/company/dassault-aviation

facebook.com/dassaultaviation

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communications

Vadim Feldzer - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13 - vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications

Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment