Global Data Center Fabric Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise of Cloud Computing Accelerates Market Expansion

The global market for Data Center Fabric estimated at US$22.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.7% CAGR and reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Routers segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR



The Data Center Fabric market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Fabric: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center Fabric Market

Inadequacies of Legacy Data Centers Make Way for Data Center Fabric

Evolutionary Changes in Data Center Ecosystem Widen the Role and Importance of Data Center Fabric

Data Center Fabric - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Center Virtualization Lays Strong Foundation for Data Center Fabric Market

Rise of Cloud Computing Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Public Cloud Service Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018 through 2022

Widespread Adoption of Big Data Extends Business Case for Data Center Fabric

Worldwide Big Data Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2025

Incremental Growth in IoT Deployments Builds Market Momentum

Worldwide IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015 through 2025

EDGE Computing Underpins Fabric Deployments

Worldwide Edge Computing Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

High Performance Computing and Hyperscale Computing Further Amplify Market Opportunities

Sensing Robust Opportunities Vendors Come Up with Advanced Data Center Fabric Solutions: A Review of Select Recently Unveiled Data Center Fabric Tools

Facebook Unleashes F16, the Next-generation Fabric Topology

Kaloom Unveils Cloud Edge Fabric for Fully Automated Edge Data Center Deployments

Verizon Rolls Out SDN Service with Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric

Facebook Develops Fabric Aggregator to Scale Network Capacity between Data Center Fabrics

Extreme Networks Upgrades Extreme Management Center (XMC) to Support Seamless Addition of New Switches to Data Center Fabric

