$58.2 Billion Pharmacy Management System Markets - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030

The Pharmacy Management System Market is projected to reach a value of $114.66 billion in 2030 from $58.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global pharmacy management system market, and provides market size and compound annual growth rate for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Rising incidence of medication errors, rise in burden on pharmacists, rise in adoption of pharmacy management systems, and rise in burden of chronic and infectious diseases around the world are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global pharmacy management system market.



For instance, in February 2023, Keycentrix announced the launch of new online training platform, Keycentrix University. Keycentrix is the first pharmacy management software provider to offer a robust online learning management system aimed at skilling up pharmacies and their staff to get the most from Keycentrix products. Pharmacies will gain knowledge and processes to help them more quickly and efficiently use Newleaf pharmacy operating system.



Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Solution Type:

Pharmacy Inventory Management System

Pharmacy Data Management System

Pharmacy Compounding Software System

Pharmacy Benefits Management System

Pharmacy Revenue Cycle Management System

Others

Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud/Web-Based

On-Premise

Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By End User:

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

