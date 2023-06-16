$58.2 Billion Pharmacy Management System Markets - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Management System Market, By Solution Type, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmacy Management System Market is projected to reach a value of $114.66 billion in 2030 from $58.2 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global pharmacy management system market, and provides market size and compound annual growth rate for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Rising incidence of medication errors, rise in burden on pharmacists, rise in adoption of pharmacy management systems, and rise in burden of chronic and infectious diseases around the world are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global pharmacy management system market.
For instance, in February 2023, Keycentrix announced the launch of new online training platform, Keycentrix University. Keycentrix is the first pharmacy management software provider to offer a robust online learning management system aimed at skilling up pharmacies and their staff to get the most from Keycentrix products. Pharmacies will gain knowledge and processes to help them more quickly and efficiently use Newleaf pharmacy operating system.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global pharmacy management system market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global pharmacy management system market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pharmacy management system market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$58.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles:
- DMedHOK, Inc.
- Safecare Technology
- Octal IT Solution
- McKesson Corporation
- LS Retail ehf.
- Liberty Software, Inc.
- GlobeMed Group
- Datascan
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Epicor Software Corporation
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Solution Type:
- Pharmacy Inventory Management System
- Pharmacy Data Management System
- Pharmacy Compounding Software System
- Pharmacy Benefits Management System
- Pharmacy Revenue Cycle Management System
- Others
Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Component:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Deployment Mode:
- Cloud/Web-Based
- On-Premise
Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By End User:
- Inpatient Pharmacies
- Outpatient Pharmacies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7hm4l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment