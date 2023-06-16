Global Engineering Software Market Report 2023: An $84.52 Billion Market by 2028 from $45.28 Billion in 2021 - Market Insights and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Engineering Software Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large, Small, Medium), End User Industry: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, Global Engineering Software is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.75%.

The Global Engineering Software Market is expected to generate USD 84.52 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 45.28 billion in 2021 backed by the rising use of Coordinated robotic manufacturing which is increasing the demand for advanced CAM/CAD engineering software.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The major factors driving the growth of the Global Engineering Software market are the growing demand for smart and efficient production and manufacturing technique, which is due to the rising global population and the need for improved cost-effective solutions which is operationally efficient and focused on sustainable technique throughout the world.



Also, the major use of additive manufacturing techniques like 3D Printing, Powder Bed Fusion and Material extrusion over conventional manufacturing processes require more advanced techniques for the complex geometry involved in the process. One of the main drivers for the growth of the engineering software market is the company's objective to improve efficiency and reduce costs, which is turning to engineering software to help optimize design and engineering processes, reduce errors, and speed up time-to-market.



The research study is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The global construction industry is a major user of engineering software solutions. As the construction industry continues to grow, the demand for engineering software solutions that can help streamline the design and construction process is expected to increase. The aggregate size of the construction market was valued at USD 7.28 trillion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 14.41 trillion by 2030.

In the coming years, the industry will be driven by some main growth drivers including population growth in emerging countries, ageing populations in developed countries, greater urbanization and concentration in megacities, decarbonization across economies, and digital transformation.



Software like Civil 3D from Autodesk and MicroStation from Bentley Systems are two most prominent software that are being used in the construction industry to visualize, and simulate the mind of the engineers before it gets implemented on the ground level, which helps to enhance project planning and design, improves project scheduling and sequencing and also enhances construction safety and facilitates better to reduce projects cost. Additionally, simulation analysis can help identify potential design issues that could lead to costly changes or delays during the construction process.



This study also provides a competitive landscape of the industry and profiles some of the leading players in the Global Engineering Software industry including Dassault Systemes, AutoDesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems, ANSYS Inc., Synopsys Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Siemens AG and others.

The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of Global Engineering Software, which will assist industry consultants, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Engineering Software Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Engineering Software Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Engineering Software Market by Deployment Type (On-Premise).

The report analyses the Engineering Software Market by End User Industry (Automotive and Transportation Industry, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Healthcare Industry, Other Industries).

The report analyses the Engineering Software Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by pet type, by service type, by mode of operation.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $84.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Engineering Software Market

Company Profiles

Dassault Systemes

AutoDesk Inc.

Cadence Design Systems

ANSYS Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Siemens AG

PTC Inc.

Hexagon AB

Key Topics Covered:



1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Engineering Software Market

2 Different Technologies in Software Engineering Market Analytics

3 Cloud Technology in CAD Market Analytics

4 Country-Wise Comparative Market Analytics

5 Global Engineering Software Market: Dashboard

6 Global Engineering Software Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Billion & CAGR)

7 Impact of COVID-19 on Engineering Software Market

8 Global Engineering Software Market Segmentation: By Deployment Type

8.1 Global Engineering Software Market, By Deployment Type Overview

8.2 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By On-Premises, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

8.3 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9 Global Engineering Software Market Segmentation: By End User Industry

9.1 Global Engineering Software Market, By End User Industry Overview

9.2 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Automotive and Transportation, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9.3 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Aerospace and Defense, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9.4 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Healthcare, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

9.5 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Other Industries, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

10 Global Engineering Software Market Segmentation: By Enterprise Size

10.1 Global Engineering Software Market, By Enterprise Size Overview

10.2 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Large Enterprises, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

10.3 Global Engineering Software Market Size, By Small and Medium Enterprises, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

11 Global Engineering Software Market, Region Analysis

11.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

11.2 Regional Snapshot

